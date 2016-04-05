(Adds Canadian Pacific, MUFG, Pfizer, Huatai, Halliburton; updates Tata Steel UK, AccorHotels)

April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The U.S. Treasury Department's proposed new tax regulations threw a series of proposed mergers into question, including Pfizer Inc's $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan Plc. Pfizer Inc is leaning towards abandoning its $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan in light of the U.S. Treasury's new measures to curb such tax evading deals, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

** The U.S. Justice Department will file a lawsuit as soon as this week to stop Halliburton from merging with Baker Hughes, a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 oil services companies, a source familiar with the matter said.

** The British government opened talks with potential buyers for Tata Steel's UK operations, including Sanjeev Gupta's commodities company Liberty Group, as it stepped up its battle to find a buyer for the loss-making business.

** MUFG is chasing overseas deals to bulk up its business of providing accounting and shareholder services to hedge funds and is even keen to buy asset managers with a $2.7 billion warchest, an executive of Japan's largest banking group by assets said.

** Huatai Securities Co Ltd is seeking to acquire U.S. asset management software maker AssetMark Inc for as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a Chinese company taking an interest in U.S. businesses.

** The Republican chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee announced his opposition on Tuesday to a proposed railroad merger between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Norfolk Southern Corp.

** Siemens AG has approached Emerson Electric Co to explore acquiring the network power business that the U.S. factory automation equipment maker is looking to shed for as much as $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Swiss industrial company Sulzer is buying British caulk gun maker PC Cox as it seeks to boost access to U.S. customers who include auto repair shops, do-it-yourself home repair enthusiasts and construction companies.

** Boeing Co said on Monday it had picked a new aircraft seat supplier for its most popular jet, the 737, a move that industry experts said adds competition to leading seat makers Zodiac Aerospace and B/E Aerospace.

** China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group bid 46 million euros ($52.2 million) for a loss-making Serbian steel mill and pledged to invest $300 million in expanding production, Serbia's Economy Ministry said.

** An Indonesian group including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local metals operations in a deal that industry insiders say could reach $2 billion.

** Elevator maker Schindler is selling its Japanese business to United Technologies' Otis unit after its new installations in the country were halted following a 2006 accident.

** AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Tuesday it bought British high-end serviced home rental company onefinestay as it fights the rising challenge of online home-sharing company Airbnb and further expands its luxury footprint.

** Chinese engineer Tysan Holdings Ltd plans to sell a controlling stake to aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd for HK$2.62 billion ($338 million), a move which could trigger a mandatory general offer for the firm.

** The founder of Singapore massage chair maker OSIM International Ltd on Tuesday raised a bid to take the firm private by 5 percent, to more than S$320 million ($236 million), hoping to win over minority investors including international funds. ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)