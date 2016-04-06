(Adds Verizon, Tata Steel, Marfrig Global Foods, Construction Bank, Nokia, UniCredit; updates Halliburton, Metroweb )

April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Ireland-based Allergan Plc walked away from their $160 billion merger on Wednesday, a major win for President Barack Obama, who has been pushing to curb deals in which companies move overseas to save on taxes.

** The U.S. government filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to stop Halliburton Co from buying Baker Hughes Inc, arguing the combination of the No. 2 and No. 3 oil services companies would lead to higher prices in the sector.

** Verizon Communications Inc said it agreed to buy a 24.5 percent stake in AwesomenessTV, whose YouTube channels are among the most popular on the video site, for about $160 million.

** India's Tata Steel will launch the formal sale process for its British assets by Monday at the latest, Britain's business minister Sajid Javid said after a meeting with the company's chairman in Mumbai.

** Marfrig Global Foods SA has agreed to sell three meatpacking and a livestock confinement unit in Argentina to a subsidiary of China's Foresun Group for $75 million, in the latest asset sale by the debt-ridden Brazilian meatpacker.

** China Construction Bank finalised a deal on Wednesday to buy a majority stake in Britain's Metdist Trading Limited, becoming the second Chinese company to gain access the London Metal Exchange (LME) trading floor.

** Telecom network equipment maker Nokia is planning to cut thousands of jobs worldwide, including 1,400 in Germany and 1,300 in its native Finland, as part of a cost-cutting programme following its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.

** Fiber network group Metroweb is still holding parallel talks on a potential deal to develop Italy's broadband network with utility Enel and phone group Telecom Italia , three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

** French utility Engie and Japan's Marubeni are among several suitors preparing to bid for Chevron Corp's Asian geothermal energy blocks valued at about $3 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Huatai Securities Co Ltd is seeking to acquire U.S. asset management software maker AssetMark Inc for as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a Chinese company taking an interest in U.S. businesses.

** South Africa's Sun International has shelved its 9.5 billion rand ($623 million) plan to buy rival casino owner Peermont Group, the company said on Wednesday.

** German machine tool maker DMG Mori AG is in talks with its Japanese parent about a domination and profit transfer agreement after DMG Mori Co. Ltd lifted its stake above 75 percent, it said on Wednesday.

** Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos and Caixabank have resumed talks on the Spanish bank's attempt to buy dos Santos' stake in Portugal's Banco BPI and find a solution to BPI's holdings in Africa, a source said on Wednesday.

** Officials from China State Grid visited energy transmission projects in Brazil under construction by Abengoa SA to evaluate the merits of a takeover of the assets that had stalled last year when the Spanish firm ran into financial problems, two sources confirmed on Tuesday.

** The board of directors of Irish oil producer Petroceltic has recommended shareholders accept an all-cash offer from investor Worldview Capital Management, saying a court examinership was likely to otherwise render the shares worthless.

** Spanish builder Sacyr said on Wednesday it has no immediate intention of selling part of its stake in oil company Repsol, after a report in newspaper Expansion that it was planning on cutting its position to 6.5 percent.

** Polish bluechip lender Alior Bank plans to raise up to 2.2 billion zlotys ($587 million) from a rights issue of shares to finance its flagged takeover of local rival BPH and strengthen its capital base, it said on Wednesday.

** Philippines lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp's (RCBC) top two shareholders have each increased their stakes in the bank, buying $9.48 million of stock in total, the lender told the Manila stock exchange on Wednesday.

** China's Anbang Insurance Group has signed an agreement to buy Allianz's South Korean life insurance unit for about 250 billion won ($216 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

** Australian detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd on Wednesday urged shareholders to reject an improved A$769 million ($581 million) takeover offer from Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SA, saying the new bid still undervalues the target.

** State-owned New Zealand Post has received offers from two other state firms to buy separate stakes in domestic lender Kiwibank in a move that would allow Wellington to cut debt at the postal service and boost capital without bringing in private investors.

** Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it had not yet made a binding restructuring proposal for Colombia-based oil company Pacific Exploration & Production Corp , adding it would inform markets if it decides to do so. ($1 = 15.2391 rand) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)