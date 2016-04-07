(Adds Newmont Mining, Premier Oil, New world resources,
Relypsa, Sistema, Quicksilver, Mediaset, Alphabet Inc)
April 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Alphabet Inc's Google unit is mulling a bid for
Yahoo Inc's core business, Bloomberg reported, citing a
source.
** Apex Technology Co Ltd, a Chinese company
that manufactures ink cartridge chips, is in negotiations to
acquire U.S. printer and imaging systems provider Lexmark
International Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset will
examine a potential deal with French media group Vivendi
at a meeting on Friday, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
** Relypsa Inc, a U.S. maker of treatments for
blood disorder hyperkalemia, is exploring a sale following a
number of overtures from potential buyers, according to people
familiar with the matter.
** Russian holding company Sistema said on
Thursday it is in talks with private investors about selling a
further stake in children's goods retailer Detsky Mir.
** London-listed oil producer Premier Oil will hold
a general meeting on April 25 at which its shareholders will
vote on the company's $120 million takeover of E.ON UK's
North Sea oil and gas assets, it said on Thursday.
** An Indonesian group has obtained a $750 million loan from
two state-owned banks to help finance its purchase of a
controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian
operations, Basis Point reported on Thursday.
** The Czech government is considering taking over
struggling coal miner OKD, the production subsidiary of New
World Resources, as an option to prevent the company's
collapse, ministers said on Thursday.
** Bankrupt energy producer Quicksilver Resources Inc
has sold its U.S. assets to private equity firm
BlueStone Natural Resources II, after the buyer struck a new
contract for transporting Quicksilver's gas.
** Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp, a U.S. company that
develops drugs to treat orphan diseases, is reaching out to
investment banks for a financial adviser to explore a sale of
itself, according to people familiar with the matter.
** South Africa's competition watchdog will ask for another
extension to scrutinize Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned
$106 billion takeover of SABMiller, its spokesman said
on Thursday.
** Industrial rubber firm Trelleborg said on
Thursday it had agreed in principle to sell its 50 percent stake
in TrelleborgVibracoustic to joint venture partner Freudenberg
Group.
** Metals trader Liberty House Group will start due
diligence on Tata Steel's loss-making UK operations
within a week after a sale process starts on Monday, its boss
said, adding he was confident of turning the business around
with government help.
** Barclays has agreed to sell its wealth and
investment management business in Hong Kong and Singapore to
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC), as the British
lender continues its drive to reduce risk and simplify.
** Belgian real estate company Immobel agreed to
buy peer Allfin in a deal which values the group at 286 million
euros ($326.47 million), the group said in a statement on
Thursday.
** Italian power utility Enel is still talking to
Telecom Italia over its plans to help build a national
high-speed fibre-optic broadband network, Enel's chief executive
said on Thursday.
** U.S investment fund Elliott said on Thursday it had asked
an Italian court to raise the offer price of a past takeover bid
on rail signaling company Ansaldo STS to 15 euros
($17.08) per share from 9.68 euros.
** Shareholders in Dead Sea cosmetics manufacturer Ahava
have reached a deal to sell the company for 290 million shekels
($77 million), one of its investors said on Thursday.
