April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. spice maker McCormick Foods abandoned its pursuit of British food company Premier Foods on Wednesday, refusing to further improve its 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) takeover proposal in negotiations with Premier.

** Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences company Lonza Group AG has offered to acquire U.S. drug delivery technology company Catalent Inc, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

** A regulatory filing by a group identifying itself as Integrated Device Technology Inc's shareholders said it made an offer to buy the U.S. chipmaker for $32 per share in cash. The price represented a 64 percent premium to Monday's close and valued the company at $4.3 billion.

The filing was the first and only information that Integrated Device has received from this group, Chief Executive Greg Waters said in a statement, adding that the company had not communicated with any of these parties.

** India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp are holding high-level talks on the possibility of combining their European steel operations in a joint venture, but are also looking at other options, German daily Rheinische Post said on Wednesday.

** Private equity investor Arca Capital, a minority shareholder in Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) , said on Wednesday it had offered to buy NWR's main operating unit OKD.

** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse, is to take over the remaining 48 percent of its Singaporean Cleartrade Exchange subsidiary it does not already own to widen its international reach and complement its core operations.

** Castellum, one of Sweden's largest listed real estate firms, has agreed to buy peer Norrporten for 13 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) excluding dividends, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing sources.

** A California administrative law judge recommended approving Charter Communications Inc's proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks with some significant conditions, according to a decision made public late on Tuesday.

** E.W. Scripps has acquired Cracked for $39 million, marking the latest example of a traditional media company buying a satirical digital group to appeal to younger viewers.

** Dubai's Emaar Properties plans to reorganize its Indian business through a demerger, the emirate's biggest property developer said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

** A joint venture led by India's Reliance Industries Ltd and BG Group will hand drilling infrastructure from an abandoned Indian gas field to ONGC Ltd, a boost for ONGC's plans to develop a key gas reserve nearby, two company sources said.

** Chinese state-owned agricultural trader COFCO is in talks over potential partnerships or acquisitions in North America, its president said, as it builds on deals that have already catapulted it into the league of top global traders.

** Chinese chemical products maker Shanghai Jahwa United Co said on Wednesday that its controlling shareholder was in talks to buy a stake in Mayborn Group, which controls baby product maker Tommee Tippee.

** Lufthansa is in talks with the owners of Scandinavian carrier SAS and Brussels Airlines as it seeks to expand its network of airlines and add to its Eurowings low-cost platform, according to people close to the German carrier.

** Grupo BTG Pactual SA's private equity unit and a group of partners said on Wednesday they sold their stake in ailing Brazilian retailer Leader Participações SA for a "symbolic amount" as the country's largest independent investment banking firm disposes of risky proprietary investments.

** Brazil-based Votorantim Industrial SA raised its stake in the Peruvian polymetallic miner Milpo to 80.24 percent from 60.07 percent in a 579 million sole ($177 million) acquisition of shares, the company said on Tuesday.

** Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest privately owned coal producer, filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Wednesday in the wake of a sharp fall in coal prices that left it unable to service a recent debt-fueled expansion into Australia.

(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)