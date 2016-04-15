(Adds HNA Group, Fiat Chrysler)
April 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has
brought in investment banks to review its options amid interest
from buyout firms and other companies in a number of its
businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Tata Steel Ltd has hired a team of Standard
Chartered Plc bankers to help sell its loss-making UK
business amid Britain's attempt to prevent the closure of one of
it's biggest manufacturing operations, a source familiar with
the matter said.
** Mitel Networks Corp said on Friday it would buy
fellow voice and telephony gear maker Polycom Inc for
about $1.96 billion in cash and stock, satisfying a demand from
activist investor Elliott Management.
** Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford
are the only remaining potential merger candidates for Fiat
Chrysler, since its attempt to join up with GM
was rebuffed, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has agreed to buy British
bureau-de-change operator International Currency Exchange (ICE),
the companies said on Friday, the latest takeover in a European
investment spree aimed at expanding outside Asia.
** Germany's biggest steelmaker Thyssenkrupp wants
to play a role in any consolidation of the European steel
market, which is afflicted by excess production capacity and a
weak demand outlook, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said.
** Buyout group BC Partners is sounding out
potential buyers for its German power transformer maker
SGB-SMIT, four years after a sale to China's State Grid was
halted by political intervention, three people familiar with the
matter said.
** XIO Group, a China-based buyout firm, is close to an
agreement to acquire J.D. Power and Associates, a unit of McGraw
Hill Financial Inc for more than $1 billion, according
to people familiar with the matter.
** A A$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion) buyout of Morgan
Stanley-linked Australian property group Investa Office Fund
(IOF) by local rival DEXUS Property Group
failed on Friday when it received insufficient shareholder
votes, the target said.
** Indonesian state miners may team up with a consortium
including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro to buy a
controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local
operations, an official at the state enterprises ministry said
on Friday.
** Greece has received three expressions of interest in the
sale of state railways operator TRAINOSE, the country's
privatisations agency (HRADF) said on Friday.
** Russia's Aeroflot is in talks with potential
partners about a joint venture the state-controlled carrier's
deputy chief executive said on Friday, without naming them.
** Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday
that Airbus Group was interested in the privatisation
of Russian Helicopters as the government looks for a strategic
partner for the state-owned company.
** Global buyout firm Advent International and U.S.-based
Baxter International are among suitors preparing to
submit separate bids to buy unlisted Indian drugmaker Gland
Pharma Ltd, three people with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
** Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) said on Friday it had
agreed to buy Irish leasing company Aldus Aviation, which
manages a fleet of 30 jets.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)