April 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chemical giant ChemChina approached BG Group with a possible bid late last year, just as Royal Dutch Shell was preparing to close a $52 billion deal to buy the British energy company, seven banking and industry sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** GP Investments Acquisition Corp (GPIAC) said it agreed to buy the owner of World Kitchen LLC, which makes Pyrex and Corelle kitchenware, in a $566 million cash-and-stock deal.

** Privately held outdoors retailer Bass Pro Shops has partnered with Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm to make an offer for U.S. hunting and fishing store chain Cabela's Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

** Randgold Resources has entered a joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo with a company controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler and a state miner, the company said.

** Steinhoff has offered to buy most of Cauval's bedding business for 76.2 million euros ($86.4 million), up from an initial offer for half of the French firm's bedding factories, the South African retailer said.

** Private equity firm Francisco Partners will buy Israel's SintecMedia for $400 million, the Calcalist financial daily reported, without citing sources.

** French energy company Engie wants to sell its Polaniec coal-fired power plant, the company said, confirming a report in a Polish newspaper.

** European low-cost airline easyJet's founder and biggest shareholder Stelios Haji-ioannou will oppose any move by the company to make an acquisition, he said, following media reports that the company was looking at making a bid for smaller rival Monarch.

** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is seeking acquisitions to strengthen its fertilizer business and could announce purchases in the chemicals and polymers sectors by the end of the third quarter, its acting chief executive told Reuters.

** South Korea's Lotte Shopping is pulling out of French retailer Casino's auction of its Big C Vietnam supermarket chain, people familiar with the matter said.

** Stock Spirits Group has urged its shareholders to vote against resolutions proposed by its top shareholder which it says would require significant extra spending along with the addition of more board members.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer which is in the process of acquiring rival SABMiller, said it accepted an offer from Japan's Asahi Group for Peroni and a group of other SAB beer brands.

** Alabbar Enterprises, controlled by Dubai's businessman Mohammed Alabbar, will take a 4 percent stake in Yoox Net-A-Porter after buying into a 100-million euro ($113 million) reserved capital increase at the online fashion retailer.

** Credit data company Experian Plc said it would buy CSIdentity Corp, a provider of consumer identity management and fraud detection services, for $360 million.

** Car parts maker Faurecia has signed a deal to sell its automotive exteriors business to Plastic Omnium for an enterprise value of 665 million euros ($753 million) to reduce debt.

** France's AXA unveiled a joint venture in Africa with Lloyd's of London insurer Chaucer in a bid to enter the "growing and profitable" specialty insurance market covering a range of political, energy and infrastructure risk.

** Sequa Petroleum called off its third planned acquisition of Norwegian offshore field interests, in a sign of the challenges faced by a Norwegian oil industry hit by low crude prices.

** Australian cattle producer S. Kidman & Co has attracted its second public foreign buyout offer in six months, agreeing a deal with a Chinese-led group that will need the regulatory approval that was denied its previous suitor amid a public outcry over assets passing into non-Australian hands.