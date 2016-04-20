(Adds Yahoo, Halliburton, Boyd Gaming, Emerson Electric, Worldline, Quantas Airlines, Tata Steel)

April 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** The parent of Britain's Daily Mail said on Wednesday it had not submitted it's own bid to buy Yahoo Inc's core Internet business, but was still in talks to partner with other suitors of the U.S. company.

** Senior staff at Port Talbot, Britain's biggest steel works, are seeking to launch a management buyout plan with the support of staff, investors and the government to save the loss-making plant put up for sale by Tata Steel.

** Australia's Qantas Airways and Vietnam Airlines will invest $139 million in their Jetstar Pacific joint venture by 2020 to treble the size of its fleet, according to a Vietnamese government news report on Wednesday.

** European Union antitrust regulators are set to warn U.S. oil industry services group Halliburton Co that its plan to buy Baker Hughes will hurt competition, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman and son-in-law of Defense Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov, has increased his stake to 71.23 percent in the country's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank, the bank said.

** Italy's Della Valle family is not interested in selling the shares it owns in RCS MediaGroup, the publisher of leading daily Corriere della Sera, but is willing to increase its stake, Diego della Valle said.

** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has struck a deal with Canadian utility Fortis Inc to buy a 19.9 percent stake in ITC Holdings Corp for $1.23 billion.

** India's Bharti Airtel will sell more than 5 percent stake in its tower arm Bharti Infratel through an open market block deal, CNBC TV18 reported, citing sources.

** Verizon Communications Inc was set on Tuesday to advance to the second stage of bidding for Yahoo Inc's core assets, as the U.S. internet company went through offers to put together a short list, people familiar with the matter said.

** Banpu Pcl, Thailand's largest coal miner, said it had spent $112 million to buy a 29.4 percent stake in the Chaffee Corners Joint Exploration Agreement, a shale gas operation in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

** Kenya's KCB Group has been appointed to manage Chase Bank and could buy a majority stake in the closed lender whose branches will reopen next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.

** Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp is close to an agreement to buy Cannery Casino Resorts LLC, in a deal that will value the privately held U.S. company at between $225 million and $240 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Emerson Electric Co is launching the sale of its Motors and Drives unit, which could be valued at up to $800 million, as the U.S. group focuses on divisions including heating and air conditioning, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

** French payment systems operator Worldline secured European Union regulatory approval on Wednesday for its 72-million-euro ($81.7 million) bid for Equens and its Paysquare subsidiary after agreeing to sell a unit and grant software licences to rivals. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)