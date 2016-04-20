(Adds Yahoo, Halliburton, Boyd Gaming, Emerson Electric,
Worldline, Quantas Airlines, Tata Steel)
April 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** The parent of Britain's Daily Mail said on Wednesday it
had not submitted it's own bid to buy Yahoo Inc's core
Internet business, but was still in talks to partner with other
suitors of the U.S. company.
** Senior staff at Port Talbot, Britain's biggest steel
works, are seeking to launch a management buyout plan with the
support of staff, investors and the government to save the
loss-making plant put up for sale by Tata Steel.
** Australia's Qantas Airways and Vietnam Airlines
will invest $139 million in their Jetstar Pacific joint venture
by 2020 to treble the size of its fleet, according to a
Vietnamese government news report on Wednesday.
** European Union antitrust regulators are set to warn U.S.
oil industry services group Halliburton Co that its plan
to buy Baker Hughes will hurt competition, two people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman and son-in-law of
Defense Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov, has increased his stake
to 71.23 percent in the country's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank,
the bank said.
** Italy's Della Valle family is not interested in selling
the shares it owns in RCS MediaGroup, the publisher of
leading daily Corriere della Sera, but is willing to increase
its stake, Diego della Valle said.
** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has struck
a deal with Canadian utility Fortis Inc to buy a 19.9 percent
stake in ITC Holdings Corp for $1.23 billion.
** India's Bharti Airtel will sell more than 5
percent stake in its tower arm Bharti Infratel through
an open market block deal, CNBC TV18 reported, citing sources.
** Verizon Communications Inc was set on Tuesday to
advance to the second stage of bidding for Yahoo Inc's
core assets, as the U.S. internet company went through offers to
put together a short list, people familiar with the matter said.
** Banpu Pcl, Thailand's largest coal miner, said
it had spent $112 million to buy a 29.4 percent stake in the
Chaffee Corners Joint Exploration Agreement, a shale gas
operation in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.
** Kenya's KCB Group has been appointed to manage
Chase Bank and could buy a majority stake in the closed lender
whose branches will reopen next week, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
** Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp is close to an
agreement to buy Cannery Casino Resorts LLC, in a deal that will
value the privately held U.S. company at between $225 million
and $240 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Emerson Electric Co is launching the sale of its
Motors and Drives unit, which could be valued at up to $800
million, as the U.S. group focuses on divisions including
heating and air conditioning, according to people with knowledge
of the plans.
** French payment systems operator Worldline
secured European Union regulatory approval on Wednesday for its
72-million-euro ($81.7 million) bid for Equens and its Paysquare
subsidiary after agreeing to sell a unit and grant software
licences to rivals.
