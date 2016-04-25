(Adds Charter Communications, Bhs, CK Hutchison, Fnac, Saudi Aramco and OMV)

April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** The U.S. Justice Department approved Charter Communications Inc's proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House networks, which would create the second-largest broadband provider and third-largest video-provider.

** Novartis is discussing options with banks for selling its near $14 billion stake in rival Roche, potentially providing cash for new deals, though a sale is not imminent, according to two people familiar with the situation.

** British department stores group BHS was placed into administration, putting the 88-year-old retailer in danger of disappearing from the high street and placing 11,000 jobs at risk.

** EU competition regulators will veto CK Hutchison Holdings' 10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) deal to buy O2 UK from Spanish group Telefonica to become Britain's biggest mobile network operator, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, said it offered to buy Tribune Publishing Co, but the owner of the Los Angeles Times refused to begin "constructive" talks.

** French retailer Fnac raised its offer for Darty to around 900 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in a final bid to win Europe's largest electronics goods chain in a battle with South Africa's Steinhoff.

** Saudi Arabia expects state oil company Saudi Aramco to be valued at more than $2 trillion and plans to sell less than 5 percent of it through an initial public offering (IPO), Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday.

** Beverage can makers Ball Corp and Rexam Plc will sell some of their assets to European packaging maker Ardagh Group in a deal worth $3.42 billion, as they seek antitrust clearance for their planned merger.

** Private equity firm Cinven is in final talks over buying travel operator TUI's Hotelbeds unit, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Monday. The value of the deal is estimated at around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

** Austrian energy company OMV intends to keep majority stakes in its assets in the North Sea that will be part of an asset swap with Russia's Gazprom, the company said on Monday.

** Qatar Airways is in advanced negotiations to buy a 49 percent stake in Italian airline Meridiana, but a deal is dependent on restructuring and job cuts, the CEO of Qatar Airways said.

** Evergrande Real Estate Group said it had agreed to buy a stake in Shenzhen-listed property firm Calxon Group for 3.6 billion yuan ($554 million), a move that could pave the way for a backdoor listing on the mainland.

** Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd said it has agreed to buy Reservoir Minerals Inc for about $365 million in cash and stock.

** German chemicals group Lanxess signed a deal to purchase U.S. peer Chemours' disinfectant and hygiene product ingredients business for about 210 million euros ($230 million).

** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Pacific Metals Co Ltd will sell their stakes in the Weda Bay nickel mine project in Indonesia to France's Eramet SA for a total of about 11 billion yen ($99 million) due to slumping prices.

** Reports that Bombardier Inc is involved in launching an airline in Iran are inaccurate, the Canadian planemaker said on Sunday, although it confirmed it was in talks for sales as its executive chairman visited the country to drum up business.

** Brazil's BRF said it reached a deal to acquire all of Oman-based frozen food distributor Al Khan Foodstuff. BRF, the world's largest poultry exporter, already had a 40 percent stake in the company that it estimates to be worth $64 million.

** Telecom Italia and state-lender CDP are in talks that may result in the Italian phone group buying fibre network firm Metroweb in exchange for a stake in its international wholesale unit Sparkle, two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

** Oman's Bank Dhofar, in talks with Bank Sohar on a possible merger, said on Sunday that it communicated the terms for a deal to its smaller rival after completing due diligence.

** Famous Brands, South Africa's biggest fast-food restaurant chain, said on Monday it will take a 51 percent stake in Italian restaurant business Lupa Osteria, in a drive to extend its presence in the casual dining sector.

** Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, said on Sunday it had swapped its remaining 5.86 percent stake in holding company Israel Corp for a 1.4 percent holding in Israel Chemicals (ICL).

** Funds advised by private equity group CVC Capital Partners on Sunday signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in betting firm Tipico, Germany's largest private sports betting group, CVC said.

** Bob Diamond, former Barclays chief executive, is teaming up with private equity group Carlyle to prepare a bid to buy the bank's African operations, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

($1 = 0.6900 pounds)