(Adds Freeport-McMoran, DuPont, SunEdison, Italmobiliare, Fnac
and Tata Steel)
April 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Oil and gas producer Husky Energy agreed to sell
a partial interest in a package of Canadian midstream energy
assets to two Hong Kong-based firms for C$1.7 billion ($1.34
billion) in cash.
** DuPont said it expected the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's review of its proposed merger with Dow
Chemical Co to be completed by the end of June.
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects to have agreed $3
billion worth of asset sales by mid-year, its chief executive
said on Tuesday, as the U.S. miner and oil producer tries to
whittle down a nearly $21 billion debt pile he described as "a
killer."
** Solar developer SunEdison Inc, which filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Apr. 21, has agreed to sell
two energy projects in Chile to power company Colbun
for an undisclosed amount, both companies said.
** Data analytics company Verisk Analytics Inc said
on Monday it would sell its healthcare services business, Verisk
Health, to an affiliate of private equity firm Veritas Capital
for $820 million.
** British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals Inc would buy the U.S. marketing rights
for its newly approved gout drug for up to $265 million.
** Finnish mobile network equipment maker Nokia
said it had struck a deal to buy France's Withings S.A. for 170
million euros ($191 million) in its first move into the market
for digital products that monitor health.
** India will sell an 11.36 percent stake in
state-controlled hydropower producer NHPC Ltd on
Wednesday to raise 28 billion rupees ($420 million), the
NewsRise news agency reported, kicking off the government's
privatisation programme for this year.
** Italmobiliare, the holding company of Italian
family Pesenti, has entered exclusive talks to buy Clessidra, it
said on Tuesday, in a move that would leave in Italian hands one
of the most active private equity firms in the country.
** Atlas Mara, the African investment vehicle of
former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, said it had held discussions
with investors with a view to making a bid for Barclays
African business.
** French retailer Fnac said it had the backing of
a majority of Darty shareholders in a battle with South
Africa Steinhoff for control of the London-listed
electronic goods retailer.
** Prime Minister David Cameron told the management of
India's Tata Steel on Tuesday that any sale of its remaining
British assets would have to cover the whole of its business and
be given sufficient time to take place.
** Brazil's beer and soda producer Ambev SA, a
company controlled by Anheuser-Busch InBev, said on Monday it is
acquiring local juice producer Do Bem for an undisclosed amount.
** New York-based investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners
LP is engaged in discussions with Houston-based energy boutique
bank Tudor Pickering Holt & Co, which could result in a merger
or a partnership, a person briefed on the matter said Monday.
** Indonesia has proposed a value for a 10.64 percent stake
in Freeport-McMoran Inc's local unit that is about
two-thirds below the figure the company proposed in January.
** Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic
bank in the United Arab Emirates, said it had received a letter
of intent from a consortium led by Jordan's Bank Al Etihad
interested in buying MESC Investment, the holding
company for its business in Jordan.
** Uniper is open to selling its Brazilian
business, Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer told analysts during
its capital markets day.
** Thailand's largest energy firm PTT Pcl said it
has signed an agreement with South Korea's Korea Gas Corp
to cooperate in their liquefied natural gas (LNG)
business.
