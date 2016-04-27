(Adds Anheuser-Busch, Intesa, Alitalia, EPH and London Stock Exchange)

April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator, is in talks to buy Hollywood studio owner DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for more than $3 billion, the Wall street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** ExamWorks Group Inc, a provider of independent medical examination services for insurers, legal firms and government agencies, said on Wednesday it would be bought by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.

** The London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse said their planned $30 billion merger was on track and steadily winning support, despite a looming UK vote on continued membership in the European Union.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer which is set to buy nearest rival SABMiller, believes future acquisitions are more likely to be in beer rather than branching out into other beverages, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

** Czech energy company EPH is close to selling a stake in EP Infrastructure (EPIF) to the infrastructure arm of Australia's Macquarie after scrapping plans to float the gas shipping and heating business, sources familiar with the talks said.

** Buyout group Cinven is launching the sale of HEG, a top European supplier of web hosting services to small- and medium-sized businesses, in a potential 1.7 billion euro ($1.9 billion) deal, people familiar with the transaction said.

** Nestle has struck a deal with Britain's R&R Ice Cream to form a joint venture that will sell ice cream and frozen food in more than 20 countries, its latest attempt to adapt to a changing and more competitive market.

** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group plans to merge its two brokerage units, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the banking group seeks to strengthen its investment banking and securities business.

** Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa SanPaolo is in final talks to sell its payments unit Setefi to payments specialist Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI) in a deal worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.

** Italy's Alitalia may decide to buy a 49 percent stake in Air Malta to boost its services to customers and accelerate consolidation in the aviation industry, it said on Wednesday.

** Creditors of Britain's first pay-as-you-go motorway have launched the sale of the toll road, seeking to recoup debt of about 1.9 billion pounds ($2.77 billion), three sources close to the process said on Wednesday.

** French retailer Fnac is set to clinch a takeover deal for electronics chain Darty after rival bidder Steinhoff effectively dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

** German lighting group Osram expects firm bids in the next weeks for its traditional Lamps business, its chief executive said on Wednesday after confirming the company's most profitable quarter in over five years.

** Czech energy company EPH has scrapped plans to float a minority stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) gas and heating business on the Prague and London exchanges and is instead closing in on a direct sale to unnamed investors.

** Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) to under 12 percent from 9.99 percent, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, without specifying the exact size of its holding or when it had increased it.

** Thai electronic part maker Delta Electronics Thailand Pcl said on Wednesday it has put acquisition plans on hold to concentrate on expansion existing operations in high-growth markets in India and Slovakia.

** Thailand's Central Group Online is buying the Thai business of fashioned-focused e-commerce site Zalora, a unit of the group said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)