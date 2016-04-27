(Adds Anheuser-Busch, Intesa, Alitalia, EPH and London Stock
Exchange)
April 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator,
is in talks to buy Hollywood studio owner DreamWorks Animation
SKG Inc for more than $3 billion, the Wall street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** ExamWorks Group Inc, a provider of independent
medical examination services for insurers, legal firms and
government agencies, said on Wednesday it would be bought by
private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners in a deal valued at
$2.2 billion.
** The London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche
Boerse said their planned $30 billion merger was on
track and steadily winning support, despite a looming UK vote on
continued membership in the European Union.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer
which is set to buy nearest rival SABMiller, believes
future acquisitions are more likely to be in beer rather than
branching out into other beverages, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
** Czech energy company EPH is close to selling a stake in
EP Infrastructure (EPIF) to the infrastructure arm of
Australia's Macquarie after scrapping plans to float the gas
shipping and heating business, sources familiar with the talks
said.
** Buyout group Cinven is launching the sale of HEG, a top
European supplier of web hosting services to small- and
medium-sized businesses, in a potential 1.7 billion euro ($1.9
billion) deal, people familiar with the transaction said.
** Nestle has struck a deal with Britain's R&R Ice
Cream to form a joint venture that will sell ice cream and
frozen food in more than 20 countries, its latest attempt to
adapt to a changing and more competitive market.
** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group plans to
merge its two brokerage units, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Wednesday, as the banking group seeks to
strengthen its investment banking and securities business.
** Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa SanPaolo is
in final talks to sell its payments unit Setefi to payments
specialist Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI) in a
deal worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source
familiar with the matter said.
** Italy's Alitalia may decide to buy a 49 percent stake in
Air Malta to boost its services to customers and accelerate
consolidation in the aviation industry, it said on Wednesday.
** Creditors of Britain's first pay-as-you-go motorway have
launched the sale of the toll road, seeking to recoup debt of
about 1.9 billion pounds ($2.77 billion), three sources close to
the process said on Wednesday.
** French retailer Fnac is set to clinch a
takeover deal for electronics chain Darty after rival
bidder Steinhoff effectively dropped out of the race on
Wednesday.
** German lighting group Osram expects firm bids
in the next weeks for its traditional Lamps business, its chief
executive said on Wednesday after confirming the company's most
profitable quarter in over five years.
** Czech energy company EPH has scrapped plans to float a
minority stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) gas and heating
business on the Prague and London exchanges and is instead
closing in on a direct sale to unnamed investors.
** Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways
owner International Airlines Group (IAG) to under 12
percent from 9.99 percent, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said
on Wednesday, without specifying the exact size of its holding
or when it had increased it.
** Thai electronic part maker Delta Electronics Thailand Pcl
said on Wednesday it has put acquisition plans on
hold to concentrate on expansion existing operations in
high-growth markets in India and Slovakia.
** Thailand's Central Group Online is buying the
Thai business of fashioned-focused e-commerce site Zalora, a
unit of the group said on Wednesday.
