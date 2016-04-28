(Adds Eni, Viacom, KeyCorp and Bilfinger)

April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Abbott Laboratories said it agreed to buy medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion as it looks to add heft to its heart devices business.

** French drugmaker Sanofi went public with a $9.3 billion offer to buy Medivation on Thursday, setting up what could be a lengthy takeover fight after the U.S. cancer firm rebuffed its approaches.

** AbbVie Inc said it would buy privately held oncology company Stemcentrx in a deal valued at $5.8 billion to expand its portfolio of drugs to treat cancer.

** Comcast Corp, the owner of NBCUniversal, said it would buy DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for $3.8 billion in cash.

** Three major European utilities are lining up rival bids for a big chunk of Italian oil major Eni's retail gas and power business, sources said, in a deal that could be worth up to $3.4 billion and reshape the Italian retail energy industry.

** Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said it would buy an additional 17.28 percent stake in Shengjing Bank for 10.02 billion yuan ($1.54 billion), after the commercial bank was granted a consumer finance license.

** Viacom Inc has narrowed the number of bidders for a minority stake in its Paramount Pictures movie studio from more than 40 to a handful and expects to begin negotiations late next month, Chief Executive Philippe Dauman told analysts on Thursday.

** Anglo American has agreed to sell its niobium and phosphates businesses in Brazil to China Molybdenum for $1.5 billion in cash, it said, as it seeks to cut debt in a radical restructuring of the global mining group.

** Citigroup has dropped out of the group of banks providing a $1.5 billion bridge loan to Gulf-based Adeptio for its planned purchase of a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), three sources aware of the matter said.

Citigroup has put its Asia credit card payment processing business on the block as part of an ongoing global plan to exit non-core operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Cleveland-based KeyCorp and First Niagara Financial Group Inc will sell 18 First Niagara branches in and around Buffalo, New York, to resolve antitrust concerns tied to KeyCorp's planned acquisition of First Niagara, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

** European tourism group TUI has agreed a deal to sell its Hotelbeds unit to private equity group Cinven and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for 1.19 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in cash, it said.

** Cnova, the e-commerce arm of French retailer Casino, said on Thursday that it was reviewing the possibility of merging its business in Brazil with Via Varejo S.A, the consumer electronics business of Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) PCAR4.SA.

** Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa SanPaolo is in final talks to sell its payments unit Setefi to banking services firm Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI) in a deal worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.

** A division of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group has agreed to buy the owner of the Radisson hotel chain in a deal that will nearly quadruple the number of its hotels around the world.

** A century after an American founded Australia's biggest underwear brand Bonds, the label is set to return to U.S. ownership after its parent company Sydney-listed Pacific Brands Ltd accepted a A$1.1 billion ($836 million) buyout by clothesmaker HanesBrands Inc.

** Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp said it agreed to buy Broadcom Ltd's Internet of Things (IoT) business and related assets for $550 million in cash.

** Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to pay about C$937 million ($745.96 million) to acquire an additional 5 percent stake in its Syncrude oil sands joint venture from Murphy Oil Corp's Canadian unit.

** Oracle Corp said it would buy cloud-based payment management services provider Textura Corp for $663 million in cash.

** German engineering services group Bilfinger is nearing a decision on the future of its Building and Facility unit after the field of serious contenders has narrowed to one, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Norwegian rig firm Seadrill Ltd has sold its 8.2 percent stake in Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd for $198 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

** Polish state-controlled coal miner JSW said it had sold combined-heat-and-power (CHP) company PEC to gas firm PGNiG for 190.4 million zlotys ($49 million).

** British private-equity firm 3i Group Plc said it would sell its Mayborn Group unit to Chinese chemical products maker Shanghai Jahwa United Co.

** Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said it had entered into an agreement with Russian businessman Musa Bazhaev to acquire Amur Zoloto, a gold mining company with assets in Russia's far eastern Khabarovsk region.

** Barclays said it had agreed to sell its Barclaycard consumer payments business in Portugal and Spain to Bancopopular-e, pressing ahead with the disposal of unwanted assets under new Chief Executive Jes Staley.

** Hedge fund Snow Park Capital Partners has taken a 4.6 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter, and plans to push the company to move more quickly with a stock buyback plan.

** Vale SA is considering spinning off its fertilizer assets into a joint venture controlled by Apollo Global Management LLC if they succeed in a joint bid for Anglo American Plc's fertilizer operations in Brazil, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Wednesday.

** TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG, has taken a majority stake in staffing business Frank Recruitment Group, the company said.

** Italian private equity group Investindustrial has bought a majority stake in the country's fourth-largest hotel group with a view to expanding in southern Europe, it said. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)