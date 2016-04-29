(Adds Ubisoft, Bombardier, Yahoo, AC Milan, Renova Energia,
Deutsche Boerse and Carige)
April 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** State Grid Corp, China Three Gorges Corp
and Italy's Enel SpA have placed bids for a
16 percent stake in Brazilian renewable energy company Renova
Energia SA, which needs fresh capital following a failed asset
sale last year, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Friday.
** German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has
retracted comments by two senior executives about its planned
$30 billion merger with LSE Group at the request of the
British takeover authority.
** Yahoo Inc has shortlisted close to 10 bidders in
the auction for its core Internet assets, including Verizon
Communications Inc, with most offers involving cash
rather than a combination with another company, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in
advanced talks to buy a controlling stake in the water and
sewage unit of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Grupo
Odebrecht for up to 6 billion reais ($1.72 billion),
newspaper Valor Econômico said on Friday.
** Casino Guichard Perrachon SA is to sell its Big
C Vietnam business to Thai conglomerate Central Group for 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) including debt, giving the French
retailer further respite from a debt pile that pushed its credit
rating to junk.
** A Chinese consortium has offered to buy AC Milan soccer
club, one of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi's most
cherished assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
** Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev plans to sell
the eastern European assets of SABMiller, which could
fetch almost $8 billion, as it seeks European regulatory
approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of its closest
rival.
** Medivation Inc said on Friday its board rejected
an unsolicited $9.3 billion takeover proposal from Sanofi SA
, saying the offer undervalued the company and its
pipeline of oncology drugs.
Sanofi said on Friday it remained committed to acquiring
Medivation and that it was ready to speak directly to its
shareholders.
** Ares Management LP and Apollo Investment Corp
, the business development company of Apollo Global
Management LLC, are among those competing for the assets
of American Capital Ltd, people familiar with the
matter said.
** Italian bank Carige said on Friday its board
had rejected an offer by U.S. fund Apollo Global Management
to buy a controlling stake in the lender by acquiring
the bulk of a 550-million euro ($559 million) share issue.
** Vivendi said on Friday it was seeking a suitable
level of board representation at Ubisoft after
increasing its stake in the video games maker, while ruling out
the possibility of a takeover bid.
** Bombardier Inc's dual class share structure is
vital to protect the long-term interests of the Quebec-based
company and the Bombardier-Beaudoin family has no plans to
relinquish its majority control, Executive Chairman Pierre
Beaudoin said on Friday.
** Rovi Corp, a provider of digital entertainment
guides, said on Friday it would buy digital-video recorder
pioneer TiVo Inc in a deal valued at about $1.1
billion.
** Australian immigration detention camp operator
Broadspectrum Ltd agreed to support a A$769 million
($586 million) bid from Spain's Ferrovial SA after
Papua New Guinea vowed to shut its camp there.
** U.S. buyout house Clayton Dubilier & Rice has bought
German sausage casings maker Kalle from Silverfleet Capital, the
companies said on Friday.
** French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA is
considering taking CNova NV private as the best option prior to
a planned absorption of the underperforming e-commerce unit, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
** Delta Air Lines Inc plans to buy a 5 percent
stake in biometric technology company CLEAR to deploy
fingerprinting and iris identification services at major U.S.
airports and speed up security lines, Delta's incoming Chief
Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Atlanta on Friday.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)