May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Contract medical research provider Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc agreed to merge with healthcare information company IMS Health Holdings Inc in a deal worth about $9 billion.

** BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said it had agreed to sell its defined contribution pension platform and administration business to Dutch insurer Aegon for an undisclosed amount.

** A handful of private equity firms have passed to the second round of bidding in an auction for Swedish medical devices firm Atos Medical, which could fetch around 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Austrian property group CA Immo's Chief Executive Frank Nickel said it would be realistic to expect shareholders to vote on plans for his company to merge with its rival Immofinanz in the second quarter of 2017.

** Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy Ltd has all but agreed to buy a 1,000 megawatt power plant from his brother's heavily indebted Jindal Steel and Power Ltd in a deal valued at over $900 million, two sources told Reuters.

** French investment firm Wendel said it was selling a 5.3 pct stake in building materials group Saint-Gobain in a private placement, with the proceeds to be reinvested in unlisted companies in Europe, North America and Africa.

** General Electric wants to become a major player in the offshore wind industry and is interested in buying the Areva-Gamesa offshore joint venture Adwen, GE's new head of renewables said.

** Drugmaker Biogen Inc said it intends to spin off its hemophilia drug business as an independent, publicly traded company in a tax-free transaction.

** Zodiac Aerospace has received no takeover offers despite recent speculation of bid interest in the aircraft interiors and systems maker, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Investor Active Ownership, which has secured a 7 percent stake in Stada, has no immediate plans to push for a sale of the German maker of generic drugs and consumer care products, a person close to the activist investor told Reuters.

** Two groups signaled their interest in buying the British assets of Tata Steel Ltd on Tuesday, offering hope that thousands of jobs could be saved after weeks of uncertainty. Sanjeev Gupta's metals group Liberty House and a management buyout team called Excalibur said they had submitted an initial expression of interest in buying the assets ahead of a 1600 GMT deadline..

** Oaktree Capital Group LLC, the second largest shareholder in Tribune Publishing Co, wants the U.S. newspaper company to explore a sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Philips said on Tuesday it planned to sell at least 25 percent of its lighting business, the world's largest maker of lights, on the stock market to focus on its larger medical equipment operations.

** Energy Transfer Equity LP and Williams Companies Inc amended the terms of their $20 billion-deal agreement to reduce the number of days specified for completing some administrative requirements.

** U.S. private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors is trying to sell Jamieson Laboratories about two years after buying the Canadian vitamin maker, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

** Norwegian oil major Statoil said it is selling its stake in a North Sea field to Lundin Petroleum in return for a larger stake in the Swedish oil firm.

** A China-led consortium seeking to buy Australia's S. Kidman & Co withdrew its A$371 million ($280 million) bid for the country's largest private land-holding company and is planning to make another, a partner in the purchase attempt said on Tuesday.

** Insurer Aviva said it had purchased an additional 23 percent share in Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd from joint venture partner Dabur Invest Corp.