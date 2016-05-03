(Adds Atos Medical, CA Immo, JSW Energy, Wendel; updates Tata
Steel)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Contract medical research provider Quintiles
Transnational Holdings Inc agreed to merge with healthcare
information company IMS Health Holdings Inc in a deal
worth about $9 billion.
** BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager,
said it had agreed to sell its defined contribution pension
platform and administration business to Dutch insurer Aegon
for an undisclosed amount.
** A handful of private equity firms have passed to the
second round of bidding in an auction for Swedish medical
devices firm Atos Medical, which could fetch around 1 billion
euros ($1.15 billion), three sources familiar with the matter
said.
** Austrian property group CA Immo's Chief
Executive Frank Nickel said it would be realistic to expect
shareholders to vote on plans for his company to merge with its
rival Immofinanz in the second quarter of 2017.
** Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy Ltd
has all but agreed to buy a 1,000 megawatt power plant
from his brother's heavily indebted Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
in a deal valued at over $900 million, two sources
told Reuters.
** French investment firm Wendel said it was
selling a 5.3 pct stake in building materials group Saint-Gobain
in a private placement, with the proceeds to be
reinvested in unlisted companies in Europe, North America and
Africa.
** General Electric wants to become a major player in
the offshore wind industry and is interested in buying the
Areva-Gamesa offshore joint venture Adwen,
GE's new head of renewables said.
** Drugmaker Biogen Inc said it intends to spin off
its hemophilia drug business as an independent, publicly traded
company in a tax-free transaction.
** Zodiac Aerospace has received no takeover
offers despite recent speculation of bid interest in the
aircraft interiors and systems maker, two people familiar with
the matter said.
** Investor Active Ownership, which has secured a 7 percent
stake in Stada, has no immediate plans to push for a
sale of the German maker of generic drugs and consumer care
products, a person close to the activist investor told Reuters.
** Two groups signaled their interest in buying the British
assets of Tata Steel Ltd on Tuesday, offering hope
that thousands of jobs could be saved after weeks of
uncertainty. Sanjeev Gupta's metals group Liberty House and a
management buyout team called Excalibur said they had submitted
an initial expression of interest in buying the assets ahead of
a 1600 GMT deadline..
** Oaktree Capital Group LLC, the second largest
shareholder in Tribune Publishing Co, wants the U.S.
newspaper company to explore a sale, people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
** Philips said on Tuesday it planned to sell at
least 25 percent of its lighting business, the world's largest
maker of lights, on the stock market to focus on its larger
medical equipment operations.
** Energy Transfer Equity LP and Williams Companies
Inc amended the terms of their $20 billion-deal
agreement to reduce the number of days specified for completing
some administrative requirements.
** U.S. private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors is trying
to sell Jamieson Laboratories about two years after buying the
Canadian vitamin maker, according to three sources familiar with
the situation.
** Norwegian oil major Statoil said it is selling
its stake in a North Sea field to Lundin Petroleum in
return for a larger stake in the Swedish oil firm.
** A China-led consortium seeking to buy Australia's S.
Kidman & Co withdrew its A$371 million ($280 million) bid for
the country's largest private land-holding company and is
planning to make another, a partner in the purchase attempt said
on Tuesday.
** Insurer Aviva said it had purchased an additional
23 percent share in Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd from
joint venture partner Dabur Invest Corp.
($1 = A$1.32)
($1 = 0.70 pounds)
($1 = 0.86 euros)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)