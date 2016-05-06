(Adds Charter Communications, Riverstone, Galp Energia, Cigna
and others)
May 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Germany's Evonik Industries AG will buy the
specialty and coating additives operations of U.S. industrial
gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc for $3.8
billion.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is
finalizing as much as $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win
U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of
Allergan Plc's generic drug portfolio, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission confirmed on
Friday that it had voted to approve Charter Communications Inc's
acquisitions of Time Warner Cable Inc and
Bright House Networks.
** Riverstone Holdings Ltd is the top contender to
buy U.S.-based Talen Energy Corp, formed when the
private equity firm merged some of its power plants with PPL
Corp's power generation unit, Bloomberg reported.
** Portugal's Galp Energia has asked EDF's
investment arm and other infrastructure funds to submit
tentative bids for a stake in its gas distribution business,
four sources familiar with the matter said.
** Health insurer Cigna Corp, which announced plans
to be bought by larger rival Anthem Inc 10 months ago,
on Friday said the deal might close in 2017 rather than 2016 due
to the complexity of the regulatory process, according to a
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
** Specialty chemicals company Ferro Corp, which
makes glass-based coatings, pigments and polishing materials,
has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore a sale,
people familiar with the matter said.
** Three private equity funds are vying to buy Israeli
outdoor furniture maker Keter Plastic in a deal that values the
family-held business at about $1.5 billion, two sources close to
the sale process said.
** Private equity firm Mid Europa is exploring a sale of
Polish convenience store chain Zabka in a deal that could fetch
1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the eastern Europe-focused
fund, sources familiar with the situation said.
** France's Sanofi said it could raise its
proposed $9.3 billion deal to buy Medivation if the
U.S. cancer drugmaker engaged in talks, threatening to go
directly to shareholders to oust the board if not.
** Energy Transfer Equity LP Chief Executive Kelcy
Warren on Thursday delivered the most public and concrete
renunciation of his once-coveted deal for rival Williams Cos Inc
. On the company's earnings call, Warren said tax issues
would sink the $21 billion deal. It has been in doubt for
months, with Williams alleging that Energy Transfer has been
actively trying to break the deal as ETE has unveiled numerous
issues with the tie-up.
** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which has been
aggressively snapping up global assets, is in talks buy a
controlling stake in Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd
in a deal worth around $1 billion, two people familiar
with the deal said.
** Excalibur Steel, the management buyout vehicle interested
in purchasing Tata Steel's UK assets, will meet
bankers on Friday to seek financing for the deal.
** Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica raised
700 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in a surprise share sale on
Thursday to pay off debt and protect its credit rating after
being hit by weak energy prices and tough retail market
competition.
** British healthcare group BTG said is had agreed
to buy Galil Medical, a U.S. company that makes cryoablation
products to treat kidney and other cancers by freezing and
destroying tumors, for an initial cash payment of $84.5 million.
** Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is willing to
buy natural resource assets, taking advantage of a plunge in
commodity prices, its president said on Friday.
** Greece is considering extending a deadline for bids to
build and operate a new airport on the island of Crete, with
France's Vinci expected to make a joint bid with Greek
contractor Ellaktor, as was Spain's ACS with
GEK-Terna, officials from the Greek companies have
told Reuters.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)