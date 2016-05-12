(Adds Royal Dutch Shell and Croatia Osiguranje)

May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Germany's Bayer AG is exploring a bid for U.S. seed company Monsanto Co, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Street Insider, citing sources, reported late on Wednesday that BASF was considering a bid for Monsanto.

** Western Australia's state government plans to sell a state-owned electric utility and power transmission assets as part of divestments to raise A$16 billion ($11.74 billion) to pay down debt and invest in infrastructure, it said on Thursday.

** Croatia will soon sell stakes in several companies including a hotel chain and an insurer to raise up to 200 million euros ($228 million) and reduce public debt, Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic said on Thursday.

"Among those we are planning to offer now are electrical concern Koncar, hotelier Suncani Hvar and insurer Croatia Osiguranje," he said.

** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has offered 18 billion reais ($5.2 billion) to buy a division of Petrobras' natural gas pipeline unit, trumping rival bids, three sources with direct involvement in the deal said.

** Royal Dutch Shell is in a consortium bidding to build two 350 megawatt wind farms off the coast of the Netherlands, the oil company said on Thursday, delivering on a promise to invest more in wind energy.

** Nissan Motor Co has agreed to take a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp, taking de facto control with a $2.2 billion bet that bails out its smaller, scandal-hit rival.

** Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, said it would spin off its $1.3 billion resins and chemicals business into a standalone company, as it focuses on high-growth businesses.

** Swedish heat pump maker Nibe Industrier AB said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S-based Climate Control Group Inc from LSB Industries Inc for $364 million, while planning a rights issue worth 3 billion crowns ($369 mln).

** Goldcorp Inc said it would buy Kaminak Gold Corp for about C$520 million ($406 million), giving it the Coffee gold project south of Dawson City, Yukon.

** Casino Guichard Perrachon SA said on Thursday it would spend up to $196 million to take its e-commerce unit Cnova NV private, nearly two years after listing it on Nasdaq as difficulties in Brazil derailed plans to create a broad e-commerce business.

** Zalando SE, Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, said on Thursday it had bought e-commerce software company Tradebyte Software GmbH for an undisclosed price.

** Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc said a court examiner had selected its largest shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, to take control of the group.

($1 = A$1.36) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)