May 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Apple Inc has invested $1 billion in Chinese
ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, a move that Apple Chief
Executive Tim Cook said would help the company better understand
the critical Chinese market.
** Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex is seeking
partners to operate its money-losing refineries and plans to
"dilute" its ownership in the plants, even selling majority
stakes, the firm's financial chief said on Friday.
** China's Fosun International Ltd is among
suitors bidding for ACR Capital Holdings Pte Ltd, the owner of
Singapore's biggest reinsurance firm, in a deal valued at around
$1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter
said.
** Drugmaker Mylan NV said it would buy Renaissance
Acquisition Holdings LLC's non-sterile, topicals-focused
specialty and generics business for $950 million.
** Australia's Origin Energy Ltd hired Macquarie
Capital to advise on a potential spin-off of its gas
production businesses, including a $25 billion liquefied natural
gas plant, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has
entered into exclusive talks with Brookfield Asset Management
Inc over the sale of natural gas pipeline unit Nova
Transportadora do Sudeste SA, as part of a plan to dispose of
$15 billion of non-essential assets by year-end.
** Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc said that SiriusXM
Holdings Inc, its biggest shareholder, along with two
of its top Canadian shareholders will take the satellite radio
service private. The deal values Sirius XM Canada at about C$472
million ($367 million), based on Reuters calculations.
** Finnish utility Fortum Oyj has made a
non-binding offer to acquire more than 80 percent of shares in
Ekokem OyJ, a local waste treatment company that helped destroy
Syria's chemical weapons.
** Some of Europe's biggest energy companies, including
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RWE AG and Vattenfall
, are competing in a Dutch offshore wind tender seen as
one of the biggest green energy projects on offer in Europe this
year.
** Construction firm Odebrecht SA will transfer to another
company much of its $847.5 million majority stake in a project
to make Colombia's Magdalena River navigable, as it faces
corruption allegations in Brazil, Colombian officials said on
Thursday. Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering
conglomerate, will relinquish 50 to 75 percent of its
participation in the Navelena consortium, said Cormagdalena, the
government agency overseeing the project.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)