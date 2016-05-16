(Adds Range Resources, GAM, Pfizer, Gannett, Berkshire Hathaway; Updates Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, Konecranes, RCS Mediagroup)

May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Pfizer Inc is buying Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc in a $5.2 billion deal to add an eczema gel to its portfolio, a month after the U.S. drug major scrapped plans to buy Allergan Plc.

** Range Resources Corp said it would buy fellow oil and gas producer Memorial Resource Development Corp for about $3.3 billion, excluding debt, at a time when mergers among energy companies are few and bankruptcies are on the rise.

** Finland's Konecranes has agreed to buy Terex Corp's cranes business for ports and factories for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), in a move that cancels a planned full merger and allows the U.S. firm to pursue talks with a rival suitor.

** Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, raised its all-cash offer to buy Tribune Publishing Co to $15 per share from $12.25, valuing the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times at about $864 million.

** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co has made a non-binding proposal to buy India's Gland Pharma, which is backed by KKR and valued at up to $1.5 billion, to boost its drug manufacturing and research and development capacity.

** Swiss group GAM has agreed to buy British equity investment group Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), which manages around 1.8 billion pounds ($2.60 billion) of assets.

** Singapore logistics firm CWT Ltd said the company and its controlling shareholders had entered into exclusive talks with Chinese conglomerate HNA Group for a potential transaction.

** South Africa's biggest fast-food restaurant chain Famous Brands will take a 51 percent stake in recently launched local firm Salsa Mexican Grill, in a drive to extend its presence in the casual dining sector, the company said on Monday.

** RCS Mediagroup, publisher of Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, has attracted a rival takeover bid from a group of its investors and private equity firm Investindustrial aimed at trumping rival suitor Cairo Communication. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)