May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Monday:
** Pfizer Inc is buying Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc
in a $5.2 billion deal to add an eczema gel to its
portfolio, a month after the U.S. drug major scrapped plans to
buy Allergan Plc.
** Range Resources Corp said it would buy fellow oil
and gas producer Memorial Resource Development Corp for
about $3.3 billion, excluding debt, at a time when mergers among
energy companies are few and bankruptcies are on the rise.
** Finland's Konecranes has agreed to buy Terex
Corp's cranes business for ports and factories for 1.1
billion euros ($1.3 billion), in a move that cancels a planned
full merger and allows the U.S. firm to pursue talks with a
rival suitor.
** Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today,
raised its all-cash offer to buy Tribune Publishing Co
to $15 per share from $12.25, valuing the publisher of the
Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times at about $475 million.
** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co has
made a non-binding proposal to buy India's Gland Pharma, which
is backed by KKR and valued at up to $1.5 billion, to
boost its drug manufacturing and research and development
capacity.
** Italy's corporate establishment rushed to the defence of
the country's most influential publisher on Monday with the
launch of a takeover offer for RCS Mediagroup aimed at
preventing it falling into the hands of an ambitious media
tycoon. The consortium, including investment bank Mediobanca
and tyremaker Pirelli, has offered to pay
776 million euros ($879 million), including debt, for the
publisher of Corriere della Sera, Italy's top-selling mainstream
newspaper.
** Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp said it had
reached agreement to sell its stakes in two mines and one
development project in China to Yintai Resources Co Ltd
for $600 million in cash.
** Swiss group GAM has agreed to buy British equity
investment group Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), which manages around
1.8 billion pounds ($2.60 billion) of assets.
** Singapore logistics firm CWT Ltd said the
company and its controlling shareholders had entered into
exclusive talks with Chinese conglomerate HNA Group for a
potential transaction.
** South Africa's biggest fast-food restaurant chain Famous
Brands will take a 51 percent stake in recently
launched local firm Salsa Mexican Grill, in a drive to extend
its presence in the casual dining sector, the company said on
Monday.
** RCS Mediagroup, publisher of Italian newspaper
Corriere della Sera, has attracted a rival takeover bid from a
group of its investors and private equity firm Investindustrial
aimed at trumping rival suitor Cairo Communication.
