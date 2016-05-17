(Adds Bahrain Telecommunications, Petroleo Brasileiro, State
Bank of India)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** State-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans
to sell 5- and 10-year dollar-denominated bonds as early as
Tuesday, alongside a repurchase of up to $3 billion of debt due
in 2018, in an effort by the debt-laden Brazilian oil producer
to cut repayment risk in coming years.
** Office Depot Inc said on Monday it was
considering selling some of its European operations, nearly a
week after the No.2 office supply chain and bigger rival Staples
Inc called off their merger due to antitrust concerns.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in
American International Group Inc by 5.2 percent, putting
him in a better position to pressure the insurer to split into
three independent companies.
** Indonesia's Gunawan family is weighing the sale of as
much as an 80 percent stake in its general insurance business,
PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna, to Canada's Fairfax
Financial Holdings, sources familiar with the matter
said.
** Hudson's Bay Co of Canada will expand in Europe
by taking over 20 department stores in the Netherlands, it said
on Tuesday.
** The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to join the
U.S. government panel that is reviewing state-owned ChemChina's
planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticide
maker Syngenta AG, people familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
** Corvex Management LP disclosed on Monday that it owned
9.9 percent of Pandora Media Inc and urged the internet
music streaming company to explore a sale instead of pursuing a
"costly and uncertain business plan."
** A trucking company half-owned by Australia's Asciano Ltd
took the port and rail giant to court, demanding
assurance about its future under an A$9.1 billion ($6.7 billion)
buyout of the parent company, a hiccup in the long-running deal.
** Hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its stake in the gold-backed
exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust in the first
quarter of 2016, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission showed on Monday.
** Taiwan has begun reviewing Chinese state-backed Tsinghua
Unigroup's proposals to buy stakes worth nearly $1 billion in
two domestic semiconductor companies, putting the deals under
intense scrutiny of a new government less friendly toward its
giant neighbor.
** Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets, National
Commercial Bank (NCB), plans to expand overseas,
growing its Turkey franchise while exploring new markets
including Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt, its chairman told
Reuters.
** U.S. roof building material maker Standard Industries
bought a 29.1 percent stake on Saturday in the roof tile maker
in Germany's Braas Monier.
** State Bank of India said on Tuesday it was
seeking to merge operations of five of its subsidiary banks with
itself, marking the first move of consolidation in the nation's
state-run banking sector.
** Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has
submitted a bid for Maltese telecoms company Go, the Bahraini
firm said on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)