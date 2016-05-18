(Adds Aspen Pharmacare, NFPC, RAG trust, Smith & Nephew, HC2,
CEZ, I&M Holdings, JSW Steel; Updates Midea Group, Nice Systems)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Australian ports and railway company Asciano Ltd
said its A$9.1 billion ($6.65 billion) sale to an international
consortium will be pushed back by regulatory delays due to a
federal election.
** Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group made
an offer on Wednesday to buy German factory robot manufacturer
Kuka AG, the latest bid by a Chinese investor to gain
control of cutting-edge German industrial technology. The 115
euro per share offer values Kuka at around 4.5 billion euros
($5.07 billion).
Kuka's shareholder Voith said it expects to be
briefed by Midea about the Chinese group's intention and plans.
** Israeli software provider Nice Systems is to
buy U.S.-based inContact, a maker of cloud software for
call centres, for about $940 million dollars.
** Goldman Sachs Asset Management is considering the
sale of its Australian equities and fixed income businesses,
people familiar with the plans said, as it looks to exit one of
the country's most intensely competitive markets.
** A media report suggested that China's GAC was considering
making an offer for a majority stake in the Italian-American
carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles .
** Britain's second-biggest energy supplier, SSE, is
considering selling up to a third of its 50 percent stake in
regional gas distribution business SGN to raise cash for
shareholders or to reinvest.
** London Stock Exchange Group PLC will hold its
shareholder meeting on the proposed $30 billion merger with
Deutsche Boerse in July, the British firm said in an
update on Wednesday.
** U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc on Wednesday
rejected a $1 billion all-cash takeover offer from HC2 Holdings
Inc, calling the bid "opportunistic".
** Britain's ARM Holdings, the provider of
technology for the iPhone, has bolstered its exposure to the
developing market of embedded computer vision with the purchase
of Apical for $350 million, it said on Wednesday.
** U.S. private equity firm KKR and Dubai-based Fajr
Capital have teamed up as one of four bidders that have been
shortlisted to buy a majority stake in Abu Dhabi-based National
Food Products Company (NFPC), sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
** Germany's state-controlled RAG trust, which controls
Evonik, plans to further reduce its stake in the
specialty chemicals maker but has trouble finding suitable
targets to reinvest the proceeds, RAG's head and Evonik Chairman
Werner Mueller said on Wednesday.
** Czech utility CEZ may file a bid for France's
EDF Polish heating assets which have been put up for sale, CEZ
management board member Ivo Hlavac said on Wednesday.
** Kenya's I&M Holdings, which owns I&M Bank, is
buying Nairobi-based corporate advisory firm Burbidge Capital to
expand its financial services, it said on Wednesday.
** India's JSW Steel Ltd, the flagship company of
steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal, has started talks with Sandur
Manganese about a long-term iron ore supply agreement,
a company official said on Wednesday.
