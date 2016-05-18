(Adds Charter Communications, Novatek; Updates KKR, Kuka)

May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Wednesday:

** Australian ports and railway company Asciano Ltd said its A$9.1 billion ($6.65 billion) sale to an international consortium will be pushed back by regulatory delays due to a federal election.

** Germany's Kuka welcomed a pledge from Chinese investor Midea that the company would remain independent in the wake of a takeover offer made for the German robotics company on Wednesday.

Midea Group unveiled a $5 billion offer to buy the Augsburg-based factory robot manufacturer, in the latest bid by a Chinese investor to gain control of cutting-edge German industrial technology.

** Israeli software provider Nice Systems is to buy U.S.-based inContact, a maker of cloud software for call centres, for about $940 million dollars.

** Goldman Sachs Asset Management is considering the sale of its Australian equities and fixed income businesses, people familiar with the plans said, as it looks to exit one of the country's most intensely competitive markets.

** A media report suggested that China's GAC was considering making an offer for a majority stake in the Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles .

** Britain's second-biggest energy supplier, SSE, is considering selling up to a third of its 50 percent stake in regional gas distribution business SGN to raise cash for shareholders or to reinvest.

** London Stock Exchange Group PLC will hold its shareholder meeting on the proposed $30 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse in July, the British firm said in an update on Wednesday.

** U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc on Wednesday rejected a $1 billion all-cash takeover offer from HC2 Holdings Inc, calling the bid "opportunistic".

** Britain's ARM Holdings, the provider of technology for the iPhone, has bolstered its exposure to the developing market of embedded computer vision with the purchase of Apical for $350 million, it said on Wednesday.

** U.S. private equity firm KKR and Saudi dairy company Almarai are among four rival groups shortlisted to bid for a majority stake in Abu Dhabi-based National Food Products Company, sources said, highlighting the appeal of the Gulf food and dairy sector.

** Germany's state-controlled RAG trust, which controls Evonik, plans to further reduce its stake in the specialty chemicals maker but has trouble finding suitable targets to reinvest the proceeds, RAG's head and Evonik Chairman Werner Mueller said on Wednesday.

** Czech utility CEZ may file a bid for France's EDF Polish heating assets which have been put up for sale, CEZ management board member Ivo Hlavac said on Wednesday.

** Kenya's I&M Holdings, which owns I&M Bank, is buying Nairobi-based corporate advisory firm Burbidge Capital to expand its financial services, it said on Wednesday.

** India's JSW Steel Ltd, the flagship company of steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal, has started talks with Sandur Manganese about a long-term iron ore supply agreement, a company official said on Wednesday.

** Charter Communications Inc said it has completed its acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House Networks LLC, creating the second-largest U.S. broadband provider and third-largest pay TV provider.

** Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek and Thailand's largest energy company PTT Pcl signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday which foresees joint exploration and development of hydrocarbons and supplies of liquefied natural gas.