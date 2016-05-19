(Adds Sensus USA, ICL Israel Chemicals, Aston Villa, Cargill,
** German drugs and chemicals group Bayer AG has
made an unsolicited takeover proposal to U.S. seeds company
Monsanto Co, aiming to create the world's biggest
agricultural supplier and take advantage of converging
pesticides and seeds markets.
** France's Technip announced an all-stock merger
with U.S. rival FMC Technologies, as it seeks to offset
weaker spending on exploration and production by cash-strapped
oil companies.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and a
consortium that includes China Investment Corp (CIC) and KKR &
Co have advanced to a second round of bidding for a
minority stake in Yum Brands Inc's China unit, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Buyout firm Onex Corp has revived an auction for
Carestream Health that could value it at more than $3 billion,
including debt, and is exploring a breakup of the U.S. medical
imaging company, people familiar with the matter said.
** Chinese businessman Xia Jiantong has agreed to buy
struggling former English champions Aston Villa, the latest in a
series of investments as President Xi Jinping aims to make China
a global powerhouse in the sport. Xia, who will be the first
mainland Chinese to fully own an English team, told Reuters his
company, Recon Group, could pay more than 100 million pounds
($146 million) for the club, though he also said he would not be
"burning money" to turn it around.
** Sensus USA Inc is exploring a sale that could value the
private equity-owned provider of advanced metering technologies
to utilities at as much as $1.7 billion, including debt,
according to four people familiar with the matter.
** French office property group Gecina made a cash
offer worth at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) for rival
Fonciere de Paris, setting off a bidding war over some
prime property in the French capital.
** Real estate investment trust Sovran Self Storage Inc
said it had agreed to buy privately owned self storage
operator LifeStorage LP for about $1.3 billion in cash to enter
markets including northern California, Las Vegas and Nevada.
** French media group Vivendi raised its
unsolicited bid for mobile video games maker Gameloft
for the second time, adding pressure on the founding Guillemot
family.
** Oil major BP Plc sold part of the stake its unit
Castrol Ltd holds in Castrol India Ltd, but said it
would remain a majority shareholder in the company.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel made a formal
offer to buy fibre-optic company Metroweb, valuing it at 806
million euros ($903 million), three sources close to the matter
said.
** Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd
said on Thursday it was considering a buyout of appliances chain
the Good Guys Discount Warehouses (Australia) Pty Ltd, a deal
reported to be worth A$1 billion ($721 million).
** Private equity firm Cinven is considering a bid
for Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of Mexican food
chains Chiquito and Joe's Kitchen, Sky News reported.
** India's Tata Communications Ltd is selling a 74
percent stake in its data center business to Singapore-based ST
Telemedia for about $630 million including debt, the company
said.
** Australian wealth manager AMP Capital said it had reached
a deal to acquire the largest U.S. underground parking system
for $370 million in a joint venture with private equity firm
Northleaf Capital Partners.
** Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its
board was in favor of a restructuring proposal submitted by
Catalyst Capital Group, after comparing it with a bid by EIG
Global Energy Partners.
** Norway's Yara International sees Vale SA's
fertilizer business as one of several investment
opportunities, as the company eyes potential further
acquisitions in Brazil, its chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
** French state-controlled nuclear group Areva is
in talks with its Spanish partner Gamesa and Germany's
Siemens about a possible sale of Areva's stake in
offshore wind joint venture Adwen.
** Fertilizer maker ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd is
interested in investing in Chilean lithium and potash producer
SQM, but it is unclear if the company and key
shareholder Potash Corp of Saskatchewan POT.TO are eager, ICL's
chief executive said on Thursday.
** Avanquest is about to acquire a U.S.-based
software company and is currently finalising the financing of
the deal, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
** Agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc is
in talks to sell two crushing plants in Western Europe, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
** U.S. investment fund Elliott International is ready to
offer as much as 560 million euros ($627 million) for four
Italian real estate funds in a bet on the country's real estate
market recovering after years of stagnation.
