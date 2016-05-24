(Adds Monsanto, UniCredit, Poste Italiane, SABMiller, Gecina, PSA; Updates Shanks Group)

May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, turned down Bayer AG's $62 billion acquisition bid as "incomplete and financially inadequate" on Tuesday, but said it was open to engage further in negotiations.

** The world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev gained EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller on condition it sell almost the whole of SABMiller's beer business in Europe.

** French commercial property group Gecina said it would maintain its offer worth at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) for Fonciere de Paris (FdP) after the company's biggest shareholder backed a lower rival bid.

** Aircraft components maker TransDigm Group Inc said it would buy ILC Holdings Inc from private equity firm Behrman Capital for $1 billion to expand its spare parts business.

** Cartier owner Richemont is in exclusive talks to buy a controlling stake in Italian jewellers Buccellati from local private equity firm Clessidra, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** A long-delayed deal between UniCredit and Santander to merge their fund management businesses has been put on hold as the Italian bank looks for a new CEO, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Italy plans to transfer 35 percent of Poste Italiane to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, strengthening ties between the two groups ahead of a possible new Poste share sale on the market, four sources close to the matter said.

** The French government is weighing a possible sale of part or all of its 14 percent stake in PSA, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, Les Echos reported.

** Unilever NV, Henkel & Co KgaA AG, L'Oreal SA and other companies have submitted first-round bids in the auction for OGX shampoo maker Vogue International LLC, people familiar with the matter said.

** Nissan Motor Co is considering selling its 41 percent stake in auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp to raise cash for research and development in electric cars and artificial intelligence, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

** South Africa's Ascendis Health Ltd said it bought two European companies as part of its plan to expand globally and diversify its pharmaceutical products.

** Dubai Group is in the process of selling its stake in Shuaa Capital and is also obliged to divest its holdings in EFG Hermes and Bank Muscat this year, the chief executive of Dubai Group's parent firm said.

** PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand's largest oil and gas explorer, said on Tuesday it was keen to buy a stake in Yadana gas field in Myanmar from Chevron Corp.

** Papua New Guinea may challenge the $2.2 billion merger between Oil Search Ltd and InterOil Corp if they fail to comply with anti-competition procedures, the country's corporate watchdog said.

** Creditors of struggling South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd have agreed to a 680 billion won ($570 million) debt-for-equity swap, lead creditor bank Korea Development Bank said.

** Britain's Shanks Group Plc is considering a bid for Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, Benelux's largest waste management company, for an undisclosed sum, the companies said.

** A Chinese investment group has bought a 65 percent stake in Italy-owned sports media rights group MP & Silva, one of the investors Beijing Baofeng Technology Co Ltd said in a filing on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.90 euros) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)