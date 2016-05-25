May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would spin
off and merge its struggling IT services business with Computer
Sciences Corp, allowing the company to focus on its
cloud services business and other fast-growing units.
** Toyota Motor Corp said it would invest in
on-demand ride-hailing company Uber, the latest in a
wave of high-profile moves by automakers to embrace their
potential upstart rivals as partners, customers and sources of
valuable data.
** Chinese sportswear maker Peak Sport Products,
which has several U.S. basketball sponsorship and endorsement
deals, said it may be taken private and delist from Hong Kong,
joining a growing queue of mainland firms looking to exit the
city's stock market.
** The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is in exclusive
talks with the London's Baltic Exchange about buying the
centuries-old shipping industry hub, sources said.
** More than 90 percent of Norwegian online browser and
advertising company Opera Software's shareholders
have backed a Chinese consortium's $1.24 billion takeover bid,
clearing a big hurdle for the deal to go ahead, the buyers said.
** Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd said its $1.6
billion sale of a controlling stake in Chinese website operator
Autohome Inc to Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
is being challenged by minority shareholders.
** CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container
shipping firm, is to go ahead with its planned acquisition of
Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) after receiving
regulatory clearance from China, the French group said.
** Indonesia's oil and gas company PT Pertamina will sign a
framework agreement with Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft
on Thursday for the Tuban refinery project,
Pertamina's spokeswoman Wianda Pusponegoro told Reuters.
** U.S. antitrust officials are investigating Anheuser-Busch
InBev over its new incentives that encourage
independent distributors to sell more of its own beer brands at
the expense of competing craft brews, two people with knowledge
of the matter said.
** France's Sanofi SA is preparing to name
candidates it will put forward to replace the entire board of
U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc as early as
Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.
