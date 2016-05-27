(Adds TBI Bank, Tourbillon Capital, Deutsche Boerse, UniCredit, J Sainsbury)

May 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said it would buy FEI Co for about $4.2 billion to gain access to the company's electron microscopy technology that helps study proteins.

** Finnish utility Fortum Oyj has agreed to pay 470 million euros ($525 mln) for an 81 percent stake in Ekokem, a local waste treatment company that won a high-profile contract to help destroy Syria's chemical weapons.

** Bulgaria's central bank said it has given Luxembourg-registered consumer lending group 4finance preliminary approval to buy indirectly a small Bulgarian lender, TBI Bank.

** Hedge fund firm Tourbillon Capital Partners LP has sent a letter to SunOpta Inc, urging that the Canadian food company be sold to increase shareholder value, according to a regulatory filing.

** Activist hedge fund TCI backs plans for a merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange , fund founder Chris Hohn told German magazine Der Spiegel, 11 years after winning a high-profile campaign to prevent a deal.

** The European Commission has approved a long-delayed deal between UniCredit and Santander to merge their fund management businesses, it said, adding the tie-up did not raise competition concerns.

** Britain's competition watchdog said it was launching an inquiry into supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) takeover of Home Retail Plc.

** French insurer AXA is selling its UK investment and pensions business to Phoenix Group, completing a well-flagged exit from a mature life assurance market to focus on faster-growing emerging economies.

** Shares in Belgian and Dutch mail operators Bpost and PostNL were suspended on Friday, pending announcements from both companies after reports of a possible merger.

** ChemChina is interested in buying SGL Carbon, Manager Magazin reported on Friday, one of a growing number of Chinese companies seeking to acquire key German industrial technology.

** Britain's government said it had started discussions on overhauling the deficit-laden British Steel Pension Scheme, a major stumbling block for potential buyers of Tata Steel's UK assets.

** Verizon Communications Inc is working on its bid for Yahoo Inc's core assets with an investment bank which was, as recently as last year, one of the U.S. internet company's top advisers, people familiar with the matter said.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc received a joint takeover offer from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and TPG Capital Management LP this spring that the Canadian drugmaker rejected, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc had received an offer from a third party before it agreed to be bought by Pfizer Inc in a $5.2 billion deal last week, regulatory filings showed.

** Australia's competition watchdog said it would review Seven West Media's proposal to acquire The Sunday Times in Western Australia and its associated web site from News Ltd .

** Adidas said it had agreed to sell U.S. sportswear seller Mitchell & Ness, resulting in a one-time gain in a the low to medium double-digit million euro range.

** China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd has abandoned its $3.4 billion bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp after failing to agree terms, clearing the way for a smaller deal between Terex and Finland's Konecranes.

** Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc said it would sell about 5.8 million shares, or a 31.9 percent stake, in its retail bank Secure Trust Bank Plc through a secondary placing. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)