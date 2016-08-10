(Adds U.S. Steel, EFG, and others; updates Entertainment One)
Aug 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Canada's Entertainment One, the owner of
children's TV character Peppa Pig, has rejected a 1
billion-pound ($1.3 billion) takeover offer from British
broadcaster ITV, saying it undervalued the production
and distribution company.
** U.S. Steel Canada rejected a buyout offer from Ontario
Steel Investments, a group that includes shareholders of Essar
Global, saying it was not considering further proposals by
Essar, which had been eliminated from the sale process.
** Swiss private bank EFG International now expects
to pay 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) to buy rival
BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA, almost 300 million
francs less than previously announced.
** Danish brewer Carlsberg said it had agreed to
sell its 59 percent share of Carlsberg Malawi Ltd to Castel
Group.
** Dutch-owned Abellio East Anglia has been awarded a
renewed contract to run rail services in eastern England in one
of the first such decisions made by Britain's new
government.
** Buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC is in advanced
talks to acquire Drive DeVilbiss, one of the largest U.S.
wheelchair manufacturers, for about $750 million, including the
assumption of debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and
online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc called on
Wednesday for talks with the board of William Hill Plc
after their proposed joint bid was rejected by the British
bookmaker.
** A week after China's two largest taxi-hailing firms
announced plans for a $35 billion merger, lawyers say China's
merger control watchdog is cracking down on companies that don't
seek approval for deals, and it wants greater powers to punish
them.
($1 = 0.76 pounds)
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)