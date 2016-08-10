(Adds U.S. Steel, EFG, and others; updates Entertainment One)

Aug 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Canada's Entertainment One, the owner of children's TV character Peppa Pig, has rejected a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) takeover offer from British broadcaster ITV, saying it undervalued the production and distribution company.

** U.S. Steel Canada rejected a buyout offer from Ontario Steel Investments, a group that includes shareholders of Essar Global, saying it was not considering further proposals by Essar, which had been eliminated from the sale process.

** Swiss private bank EFG International now expects to pay 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) to buy rival BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA, almost 300 million francs less than previously announced.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg said it had agreed to sell its 59 percent share of Carlsberg Malawi Ltd to Castel Group.

** Dutch-owned Abellio East Anglia has been awarded a renewed contract to run rail services in eastern England in one of the first such decisions made by Britain's new government.

** Buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Drive DeVilbiss, one of the largest U.S. wheelchair manufacturers, for about $750 million, including the assumption of debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc called on Wednesday for talks with the board of William Hill Plc after their proposed joint bid was rejected by the British bookmaker.

** A week after China's two largest taxi-hailing firms announced plans for a $35 billion merger, lawyers say China's merger control watchdog is cracking down on companies that don't seek approval for deals, and it wants greater powers to punish them. ($1 = 0.76 pounds) (Compiled by Vishaka George and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)