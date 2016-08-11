(Adds RBS, Aditya Birla Group, and others; updates Steinhoff)
Aug 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** South African retailer Steinhoff raised its
agreed offer for Britain's Poundland to 610 million pounds ($790
million) and said the revised terms were final, challenging
investor Elliott Capital to back the deal or risk its collapse.
** Australia blocked the A$10 billion ($7.7 billion) sale of
its biggest energy grid to State Grid Corp of China
and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings
citing security concerns, in a blow to the country's
privatisation plan.
** Time Warner Inc's Turner Networks has agreed to
acquire a stake in U.S. digital publisher Refinery29 in a $45
million funding round with other investors to expand its
audience of millennial women, the companies said.
** German carbon specialist SGL Group said it had
decided to sell its graphite electrode unit and aimed for a deal
by the end of the year.
** Royal Bank of Scotland has put its portfolio of
Turkish shipping loans up for sale, in the latest move by the
state-backed bank to exit this troubled sector and cut overall
losses through asset sales, two sources told Reuters.
** Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group plans to merge its
subsidiaries Grasim Industries Ltd and Aditya Birla
Nuvo Ltd through a stock swap and spin off its
financial services business.
** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial will
continue to aggressively pursue acquisitions through the
remainder of 2016, potentially expanding further in Asia, Chief
Executive Dean Connor said on Thursday.
** The European Central Bank and German banking watchdog
Bafin have given a green light to China's Fosun International
for its planned takeover of German private bank Hauck
& Aufhaeuser, two sources familiar with the situation said.
** Oil transportation company Gibson Energy Inc
said it had rejected a takeover offer from a foreign buyer,
calling it inadequate.
** Britain's vote to leave the European Union does not
change the likelihood of Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel
Ltd merging their steel operations, Thyssenkrupp's
finance chief said.
** German consumer goods group Henkel expects
North American Sun Products to add 1.4 billion euros ($1.56
billion) to group sales, following June's acquisition of the
laundry detergent maker.
** Poland's fourth-biggest power group Energa said
rival Enea and other companies were interested in
joining Energa's project to build a 1 gigawatt (GW) coal-fueled
power plant in Ostroleka.
** CJ Corp, the holding company of
food-to-logistics CJ Group, and retailer SK Networks
said they submitted separate non-binding bids to acquire South
Korean home appliance rental company Tongyang Magic Inc.
** Spain's Banco Popular is considering putting its
U.S. unit TotalBank up for sale, Cinco Dias newspaper reported,
as the lender looks to cut costs and clean up a balance sheet
weighed down by soured property loans.
