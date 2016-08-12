(Adds Mondelez, Ausgrid)

Aug 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Mondelez International is to buy the rights to sell Cadbury-branded biscuits from Britain's Burton's Biscuit Co in a bid to sell more and combine chocolate and biscuits in new products.

** Australia blocked the sale of a major power grid company, Ausgrid, to Chinese interests in part over concerns that China, its biggest trading partner, is becoming a geo-political threat, a senior member of Australia's government said.

** Glencore has shelved plans to sell a copper mine in Chile that was expected to fetch about $500 million, after failing to achieve a high enough price, according to people familiar with the situation.

** Swiss technical and electronic components distributor Daetwyler left the door open for sweetening a bid for Britain's Premier Farnell after a rival offer submitted by U.S. group Avnet.

** Speedy Hire Plc said its board "strongly recommends" shareholders vote against Toscafund Asset Management LLP's demand to oust Executive Chairman Jan Astrand at the company's general meeting, and added the promoted merger of Speedy Hire and HSS Hire Group was not in the best interest of shareholders. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)