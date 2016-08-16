(Adds Blackstone, Bashneft and Cia Siderúrgica Nacional;
updates Praxair)
Aug 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Blackstone Group LP has offered a financing plan
to help debt-laden U.S. supply chain management company JDA
Software Group Inc, giving it an alternative option to selling
itself to Honeywell International Inc, people familiar
with the matter said.
** U.S. industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc and
German peer Linde AG said they were in early-stage
talks about a merger to create a market leader with a value of
more than $60 billion, sending their shares higher.
** Concho Resources Inc said on Monday it would
acquire about 40,000 net acres in the core of Midland Basin in
Texas for about $1.63 billion from privately held Reliance
Energy.
** Cintas Corp, which sells and leases uniforms,
said it would buy smaller rival G&K Services Inc for
about $2.2 billion, including debt, to strengthen its presence
in the United States and Canada.
** Blackstone has pulled out of a potential $700
million investment in the Taipei 101 tower operator after the
Taiwanese group declined to disclose certain financial details,
two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on
Monday said it has increased its stake in Apple Inc by
55 percent, boosting its bet on the iPhone and iPod maker even
as prominent investors like George Soros and Carl Icahn shed
theirs.
** South Korea's Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd
and CJ Corp are among suitors reaching a second
round of bidding for home appliance firm Tongyang Magic, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Private equity consortium NH-Glenwood plans to sell Tongyang
Magic in a deal that could be worth around 500 billion won ($456
million), local media reported.
** Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has postponed the
privatisation of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft, his
spokeswoman said on Tuesday, a decision she said was approved by
President Vladimir Putin.
** The Brazilian government has rescheduled an auction to
sell state-controlled Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA as
potential bidders failed to present some requirements within a
deadline, signaling feeble interest for the ailing power
distributor.
** Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA will announce the
sale of a tinplate can producing unit, a person briefed on the
situation said, as part of a broader effort to build up funds
and cut debt at Brazil's No. 2 listed flat steelmaker.
** South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the
world's biggest smartphone maker, said it bought U.S. cloud
services firm Joyent Inc in June for 185.3 billion won ($169.92
million).
** Univision Holdings Inc has offered to acquire
Gawker Media LLC, challenging a $90 million stalking horse bid
from media company Ziff Davis LLC in the auction for the U.S.
internet publisher, people familiar with the matter said.
** The parent company of Metal Bulletin, which specialises
in providing benchmark metals prices, has bought online news
provider FastMarkets for 13 million pounds ($16.9 million).
** Unilever Plc plans to buy Sweden's Blueair,
stepping into the air purification business, the company said.
** Carl Icahn, the octogenarian investor whose stock
investments still create a buzz on Wall Street nearly 50 years
after he first got into the business, made a new bet on Allergan
Plc and slashed his holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc
, a new filing shows.
** ValueAct Capital Management LP took a 1.98 percent stake
in Morgan Stanley, regulatory filings showed on Monday.
** Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC is among two
investors who have bought a 71 percent stake in Denver-based Yes
Communities Inc, an owner of manufactured housing estates in the
United States, the U.S. firm said.
** Private equity-backed oil and gas venture Siccar Point
Energy announced its first North Sea investment on Tuesday and
said it planned to do more deals over the next year as cash-rich
firms step up activity after a two-year rout in the sector.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)