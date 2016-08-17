(Adds Merck, Aetna, AirAsia and Monsanto)
** Merck & Co Inc is one of at least five
pharmaceutical companies that submitted indications of interest
in buying U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc
earlier this month, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Aetna Inc warned in July that it would exit much
of the individual Obamacare health insurance market if the
government challenged its deal to buy rival Humana Inc,
according to a letter it sent to the U.S. Department of Justice.
** U.S. seed company Monsanto has given German
suitor Bayer AG limited access to its books after
turning down a sweetened $64 billion takeover offer last month,
two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has
signed a preliminary contract to buy Brazilian engineering
conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht S.A.'s 70 percent stake in water
and sewage group Odebrecht Ambiental, an industry source told
Reuters.
The source said the deal was done at an equity value of 5.3
billion real ($1.65 billion). Odebrecht S.A. will cash out 3.4
billion real, he added.
** Hitachi Ltd and buyout firms Carlyle Group LP
and Permira are among suitors to buy Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co's chemicals unit, people with
knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that could total around
$1 billion.
** United Bankshares Inc is in talks to buy rival
lender Cardinal Financial Corp in an all-stock deal, a
person familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
** Philippine snacks and beverage manufacturer Universal
Robina Corp is buying the maker of Snack Brands
Australia (SBA) for A$600 million ($460.86 million), stepping up
its Asia-Pacific expansion.
** Univision Holdings Inc won a bankruptcy auction
on Tuesday to acquire U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media LLC
for $135 million, outbidding media company Ziff Davis LLC, which
had made an initial offer of $90 million.
** Germany's economy ministry said it would allow the
takeover of industrial robot maker Kuka by Chinese
household appliances company Midea Group which has
raised concerns in Berlin about losing control of important
technology.
** Private equity firm MBK Partners, which is looking to
sell ING Life Insurance Korea in a deal expected to fetch about
$3 billion, will negotiate with potential buyers on an ongoing
basis, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said on Wednesday,
citing an unnamed MBK official.
** The partners in Israeli offshore gas fields Tamar and
Leviathan have agreed to sell their rights in two smaller fields
to Ocean Energean Oil and Gas Ltd for $148.5 million to comply
with a government requirement.
** Italian power grid company Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale
SpA and infrastructure fund F2i will make a joint bid
for a minority stake in Greek grid operator ADMIE, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Grupo Clarin, Argentina's biggest media conglomerate,
will spin off its Cablevision internet, cable TV and data
transmission subsidiary into a new corporation under the name of
Cablevision Holding SA, the company said late on Tuesday.
