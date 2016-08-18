(Adds Kinross, Enterprise Product, Rank Group, Gawker, Uber,
Bashneft and Salzgitter)
Aug 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Canada's Kinross Gold Corp is looking to retreat
from Chile and has put its main assets in that country up for
sale, according to people familiar with the process.
** Enterprise Product Partners LP approached
Williams Companies Inc earlier this summer about an
acquisition that would combine the two U.S. oil and gas pipeline
companies, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and
online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc ended efforts
to take over rival British bookmaker William Hill Plc
days after a revised offer was rejected.
** U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media Group said that it
would shut down Gawker.com next week, ending the online news and
gossip website's 14-year run.
** Ride service Uber Technologies Inc said it has
acquired the self-driving trucks startup Otto, and it also
announced that Volvo Car Group has agreed to a $300 million
alliance to develop self-driving cars.
** Germany's Salzgitter denied a report that it
was in government-led talks to merge with industrial group
Thyssenkrupp's steel business.
** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd is investing
S$2.47 billion ($1.8 billion) for bigger slices of the top
mobile operators of Thailand and India, as Southeast Asia's
largest telecoms firm raises its bet on emerging markets to spur
growth.
** United Bankshares Inc said it would buy rival
lender Cardinal Financial Corp in an all-stock deal
worth about $912 million, strengthening its position in the
Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
** Taiwanese investor Samuel Yin is hoping to seize control
of CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd in a move that could
form the island's biggest holding company with combined assets
of more than T$8 trillion ($258 billion), the Economic Daily and
the Commercial Times reported.
The Ruentex Group chief intends to raise his stake in CTBC
to 30 percent from about 2 percent, the papers reported citing
unnamed sources.
** German cement and aggregates producer Heidelbergcement AG
has agreed to sell assets in the United States to
fulfil anti-trust requirements for its takeover of Italian rival
Italcementi. Heidelbergcement said it will sell its
Martinsburg, West Virginia cement plant and eight related
terminals to Colombian cement-maker Cementos Argos Sa
for $660 million.
** Israeli investment house Meitav Dash said it is
in talks with an international investment fund interested in
purchasing the company. The Calcalist financial news website
said the deal could value Meitav Dash at more than 1.4 billion
shekels (about $370 million).
** South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd
is buying its insurance affiliate's entire 8 percent stake in
Samsung Securities Co Ltd, a move seen as furthering
the restructuring of conglomerate Samsung Group.
** Swiss technical and electronic components distributor
Daetwyler Holding AG said it did not intend to make a
higher offer for Premier Farnell, paving the way for
U.S. rival Avnet Inc to take over the Raspberry Pi mini
computer maker.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru)