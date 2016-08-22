(Adds Pfizer, EXOR, Syngenta)

Aug 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Pfizer Inc, beating out numerous other bidders, said it would buy U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc for $14 billion in cash, adding its blockbuster prostate cancer drug Xtandi to the company's growing oncology roster.

** The move by EXOR to switch its base to the Netherlands could allow Italy's Agnelli family to reduce its majority stake without losing its grip on the holding company that controls Fiat Chrysler, a document showed.

** A U.S. national security panel has cleared ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the companies said, boosting chances that the largest foreign acquisition ever by a Chinese company will go through.

** Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said it would buy smaller U.S. rival CST Brands Inc in a deal valued at about $4.4 billion, including debt, to expand its footprint in southwestern United States.

** The American owners of Liverpool, one of the most famous teams in English soccer, are not planning to sell, a senior source at the club said on Sunday, after reports that a Chinese-backed consortium wanted to buy a sizeable stake.

** Advertising technology startup Media.net said on Monday it had been acquired for about $900 million in cash by a group of Chinese investors.

** Thailand's largest oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, said on Monday it would sell its Oman 44 natural gas project to ARA Petroleum LLC in a shift in investments in the Middle Eastern country.

** South Korea will attempt to sell a 30 percent stake in Woori Bank by the end of this year in a move that could recoup nearly $2 billion of taxpayer money spent bailing out the bank nearly two decades ago, having tried and failed to sell a majority stake four times since 2010.

** Bahrain-based Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group , a casualty of the global financial crisis, has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a majority stake in Bahrain's Bank Al Khair, the latest sign it is back in expansion mode.

** South African mobile phone company MTN Group will sell shares worth 9.9 billion rand ($729 million), a 4 percent stake, to black investors to meet government quotas on black ownership.

** Cinven Ltd is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. clinical trial manager BioClinica Inc from another private equity firm, JLL Partners, for more than $1.3 billion, including the assumption of debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Private equity firm Clearspring Capital Partners plans to sell Medical Pharmacies Group, a Canadian provider of drug services to nursing homes, in a deal that could fetch as much as C$1 billion, according to sources familiar with the situation.

** Brazil's air taxi service CB Air, owned by Michael Klein, a major shareholder at retailer Via Varejo SA, will buy rival Global Aviation for 38 million reais ($12 million), both companies said in a statement.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on Monday it has signed a binding agreement to sell its 52.3 percent stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings to China's Fujian Yango Group Co for 1.95 billion shekels ($515.9 million) in cash.

** China Vanke, the residential property developer at the center of a high-profile power struggle, said smaller rival China Evergrande Group has not responded to its queries about its intention in building up a stake in the firm.

** Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire U.S. chipmaker Intersil Corp for as much as 300 billion yen ($2.99 billion), an industry source familiar with the deal said.

** A tender to sell the good assets of four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November has been reopened after three binding bids submitted last month were rejected, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** The Baltic Exchange board has unanimously backed a takeover bid from Singapore Exchange Ltd, a deal that will give SGX access to a trading platform for the multibillion-dollar freight derivatives market. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)