Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** The former chairman of Performance Sports Group Ltd
, Graeme Roustan, told Reuters he has hired investment
banks Jefferies Group LLC and Canaccord Genuity to explore a
possible bid for the troubled maker of hockey gear.
** Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to
sell its small molecule antibiotics business to Pfizer Inc
in a deal that could be valued at more than $1.5
billion.
** Oil and gas producer PDC Energy Inc said it
would buy two privately held companies for about $1.5 billion to
add acreage in the Delaware Basin in Texas.
** French state-controlled utility EDF and the
French government have agreed on a 400 million euro ($450
million) compensation package for the closure of EDF's
Fessenheim nuclear plant, a source familiar with the situation
said on Wednesday.
** Beijing Xinwei Technology Group has agreed to
buy Israeli satellite operator Space Communication for
$285 million, the companies said on Wednesday.
** Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments is
selling up to $916 million of its shares in WH Group,
the world's largest pork company, IFR reported on Wednesday,
citing a deal marketing termsheet.
** PharMerica Corp, a U.S. pharmacy manager for
long-term care facilities, is exploring strategic alternatives
including a potential sale, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** The partners of Emerging Sovereign Group LLC (ESG) have
agreed to buy back the majority stake in the emerging
markets-focused hedge fund manager that was acquired by Carlyle
Group LP in 2011, Carlyle said on Wednesday.
** Japan's Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on
Wednesday its shareholders, including advertising agency Dentsu
Inc, will sell up to 267 billion yen ($2.67 billion)
worth of its shares in Japan and overseas to diversify its
shareholder base.
** French telecoms operator Orange denied on
Wednesday having reached a deal with Vivendi that would
include taking stakes in the media giant's pay-TV Canal Plus and
in Telecom Italia, following an online report by
French magazine Challenges.
** Chinese state-backed firms are frontrunners to buy a $1.5
billion controlling stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric,
sources said, as they bet the benefits of a Beijing-led economic
corridor will trump the risks of investing in Pakistan.
** Glencore Plc has agreed to sell all the gold and
a 30 percent stake in its Ernest Henry copper mine in Australia
to Evolution Mining for A$880 million ($670 million),
advancing the Swiss giant's effort to pay down debt.
** Australian retailer Metcash Ltd said it would
buy the Home Timber & Hardware group, owned by Woolworths Ltd
, for A$165 million ($125.48 million) in cash.
** Oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE may reduce
its stake in a proposed $5.5 billion refinery project in
Indonesia, the country's energy minister said on Wednesday.
** Cia Energética de São Paulo SA said on Tuesday
that a council overseeing privatizations has recommended the
state of São Paulo sell a controlling stake in the Brazilian
electricity generator.
** Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it had
agreed to sell its Fortaleza, Brasil-based tinmaker, Cia Metalic
do Nordeste SA, to Poland's Can-Pack SA for $98 million.
** Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk is buying
$65 million of bonds from SolarCity Corp in the latest
debt offering by the solar panel company that Tesla plans to
acquire for $2.6 billion, according to a filing on Tuesday.
** South African engineering and construction group Murray
and Roberts (M&R) said on Wednesday it was in talks to
sell its infrastructure and building business as part of its
drive to focus on projects for the global natural resources
sector.
** Swedish bank Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it
planned to sell its 29.4 million shares in its parent
Industrivarden to institutional investors.
** India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd said it would
partner Bain Capital to invest in distressed assets, becoming
the latest entrant in the space as the nation's banks are on a
drive to clean up $120 billion of sour debt.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)