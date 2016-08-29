(Adds Ivanhoe Mines, SNC-Lavalin Group and Advent; updates
Aug 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would
partner with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics to
reduce drug procurement costs.
** Zhongwang USA LLC, backed by Chinese aluminum magnate Liu
Zhongtian, said on Monday it would buy U.S. aluminum company
Aleris Corp in a bet by the billionaire that the
nascent U.S. automotive aluminum sector would be the industry's
next big growth market.
** Canadian copper miner Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said on
Monday that companies from Asia, Europe, Africa and elsewhere
had expressed interest in the company and its projects in recent
months.
** Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest
cement producers, said it had agreed to sell some of its U.S.
assets to Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, or GCC, for $306
million.
** Singapore's GIC is buying a 7.7 percent stake in
Vietnam's biggest lender Vietcombank for about $400
million, two sources familiar with the matter said, in the
sovereign wealth fund's first major investment in the country's
banking sector.
** Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
, the majority shareholder of PT Siloam International
Hospitals Tbk, said private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners Ltd will buy 15 percent of the hospital
operator for 2.2 trillion rupiah ($166 million).
** Building supplies maker USG Corp said it would
sell its distribution unit, L&W Supply Corp, to roofing supplier
ABC Supply Co Inc for $670 million.
** Polish state-run insurer PZU and the PFR fund
are in talks to offer a below-market 3 billion euros ($3.36
billion) to buy a 40.1 percent stake in Poland's second-largest
bank Pekao SA from its owner, Italy's Unicredit, the
Financial Times reported.
** Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) signed a
contract on Friday to buy a solar power plant from the
U.S.-based Carlyle Group's Cogentrix Solar Holdings,
KEPCO said in a statement released on Sunday.
** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw & Co LP is weighing a bid
for SunEdison Inc's controlling stake in TerraForm
Power Inc, the bankrupt U.S. renewable energy
producer's most valuable asset, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Bankrupt U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc
received bids last week for its business from private equity
firm Sycamore Partners, as well as liquidators, firms that wind
down businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Brazil's Samambaia investment fund bought 29 million
units of local power company Energisa SA for 617
million reais ($188 million), STS GAEA Capital, a financial
advisor to the fund, said in a statement on Friday.
** Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc said on Monday it was weighing an offer for
its entire business in France, which has about 1,100 employees
and manages 17 regional airports in the country.
** Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said on
Friday it would sell its Argentine subsidiary to local Banco
Comafi as part of its strategy plan to streamline
business abroad.
** Innogy SE, the network and renewable unit German utility
RWE plans to list this autumn, said it agreed to buy
Belectric Solar & Battery to bolster its position in energy
storage and photovoltaics.
** Frank McCourt, former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers
baseball team, said on Monday he had entered exclusive
negotiations to buy Olympique de Marseille and vowed to restore
the club to their former glories.
** A consortium formed by Sempra Energy and Techint Group
offered the best bid to Odebrecht SA for acquiring
its majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project
in Peru, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said
Friday.
** Buyout firm Advent International Corp has hired Morgan
Stanley and Grupo BTG Pactual SA to advise on
the sale of a controlling stake in TCP Terminal de Contêineres
de Paranaguá SA, Brazil's second-busiest container port,
according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans.
