(Adds Agrium, ARM, Blackstone)
Aug 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Canada's Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Inc said on Tuesday they are in talks to
merge, a tie-up that would create a global fertilizer and farm
retailing giant as the agriculture sector struggles with soft
crop prices.
** Shareholders in British technology company ARM Holding
Plc approved its sale to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp
on Tuesday, marking the end of independence for the
chip designer that powered the smartphone revolution.
** Buyout group Blackstone Group LP is in talks to
acquire German real estate group Officefirst in a potential 3
billion euro ($3.6 billion) deal, three people familiar with the
matter said.
** Siemens and Gamesa have rejected a
non-binding offer from General Electric for assets
belonging to a wind power venture between Gamesa and Areva
, sources close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is in exclusive talks
to buy RHB Bank's general insurance unit in a deal
that also includes an agreement to distribute the Japanese
insurer's products through the Malaysian lender, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** The Philippines' Court of Appeals said it has halted the
competition regulator's review of a $1.5 billion deal that could
strengthen the duopoly of the country's two biggest telecom
firms, PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc to buy
San Miguel Corp out of the sector.
** China Evergrande Group said it used proceeds
from home sales to buy shares in larger rival China Vanke
, which is at the center of a rare public Chinese
boardroom spat.
** A merger of troubled South Korean shipper Hanjin Shipping
Co Ltd and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd
is impossible at present, Yonhap news agency on
Tuesday quoted the head of the country's financial regulator as
saying.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it has agreed to
sell certain assets in the Gulf of Mexico to independent oil and
gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million, plus royalty
interests.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group has applied for regulatory
approval for its planned $3 million acquisition of German
insurer Allianz's South Korean business, the Yonhap
News Agency reported.
** Japan's top oil refiner by sales, JX Holdings,
and third-ranked TonenGeneral Sekiyu are set to
finalize details on Wednesday for a new merged company to be
formed in April 2017.
** Canadian industrial auctioneer Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
Inc said it will buy IronPlanet, a privately held U.S.
e-commerce site for used equipment, for about $758.5 million, as
it looks to diversify its portfolio.
** Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo
cookies and Cadbury chocolates, said it was no longer pursuing
the acquisition of Hershey Co, two months after the U.S.
chocolate company turned down its $23 billion cash-and-stock
bid.
** Twin Butte Energy Ltd debenture holders voted to
reject a takeover bid by Hong Kong's privately held Reignwood
Resources Holding Pte Ltd on Monday, throwing the cash-strapped
Canadian oil and gas producer's financial future into
uncertainty.
** L Catterton, the world's biggest consumer-focused buyout
firm, is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazilian
high-end supermarket chain St Marché, which took on too much
debt following an aggressive expansion, three people with direct
knowledge of the talks said.
** Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill
says a company linked to Dutch hospitality chain Van der Valk
has offered to buy its Autogrill Nederland BV, a subsidiary that
manages 18 hotels with restaurants on Dutch highways.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru)