Aug 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** JX Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest oil refiner by
sales, has agreed to pay about 352 billion yen ($3.4 billion) in
stock for TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, the country's
third-largest refiner by sales.
** Twin Butte Energy debenture holders, who on
Monday rejected a takeover bid by Reignwood Resources Holding
Pte Ltd, have made an alternative proposal on the deal to the
Canadian oil producer's special committee, a source familiar
with the situation said on Tuesday.
** India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said
it has agreed to sell its sports broadcasting business to Sony
Pictures Networks for $385 million, as it rejigs its media
content delivery businesses.
** The head of Deutsche Bank made a rare public
call on Wednesday for cross-border mergers in Europe. John
Cryan's remarks will likely spur further discussion about the
future of the struggling bank, although he was quick to throw
cold water on reports that Deutsche examined a merger with
Commerzbank, which is partly owned by the German state.
** Nexus Capital Management, a Hong Kong-based fund, has
further increased its stake in China Vanke Co Ltd
, the country's biggest property developer currently
embroiled in a high-profile power struggle, sending shares in
Vanke higher.
** Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
is exploring a sale of Aptean Inc, hoping a deal will
value the U.S. business software company at more than $1
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Motiva Enterprises LLC said on Tuesday the
division of its U.S. refining assets between Royal Dutch Shell
Plc and Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE would take place on
April 1, 2017, months later than originally expected.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)