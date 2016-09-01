(Adds Hewlett Packard Enterprise, J.P. Morgan Asset Management; updates Respol, CK Hutchison Holdings)

Sept 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is in talks with buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC to sell its software division, hoping it can fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) bought a 50 percent interest in a Canadian office portfolio from real estate developer Oxford Properties Group for about $1.18 billion.

** J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co, has acquired nearly all of solar power developer Sonnedix Group, the companies said on Thursday.

** Chilean chemical and fertilizer producer SQM said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy a 17 percent stake in Australia's Elemental Minerals Ltd, giving it a foothold in various potassium deposits in the Republic of Congo.

** Spanish oil firm Repsol and Criteria Caixa, an industrial holding company that owns Caixabank, said on Thursday they were in talks with various investors to each sell around 10 percent of Gas Natural.

** CK Hutchison Holdings won EU approval on Thursday for the planned merger of its Italian mobile unit with that of VimpelCom, after pledging to help French maverick Iliad ILD.PA enter the Italian market.

** Finnish food maker Paulig Group is buying 51 percent of Gold&Green Foods, a food technology start-up behind so-called pulled oats, saying it would expand the meat substitute internationally.

** An Italian court said it upheld its decision not to freeze a bid by Cairo Communication for publisher RCS Mediagroup, rejecting a request by a consortium of rival bidders.

** Investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in preliminary talks to buy a 20 percent stake of Gas Natural , two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Nestle announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device company working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition where patients are unable to swallow safely.

** Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa plans to sign a joint venture contract with Air China later this month, rounding off over two years of negotiations, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said it would buy Canada's Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624 million.

** South African fast-food group Famous Brands bought Britain's Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) for 2.1 billion rand ($143.3 million), saving nearly a fifth on the price due to the weaker pound in the wake of Brexit, the firm said.

** State Grid Corp of China plans to sign final terms of the purchase of a 23.6 percent stake in Brazilian power holding company CPFL Energia SA from conglomerate Camargo Correa SA as early as Friday, said a person directly involved in the matter.

** Kroton Educacional SA, the world's largest education company by market value, may sell units of Estácio Participacoes SA in order to secure antitrust approval for a takeover of its rival, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

** A Chinese-backed consortium interested in acquiring a stake in Liverpool is willing to raise its valuation of the Premier League club closer to 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

** U.S. regulators said on Thursday that they had approved American Air Liquide Holdings' bid to sell some of its assets to Matheson Tri-Gas to settle charges that its recent merger with Airgas Inc would have harmed industrial gas competition.

** Goldman Sachs and Citigroup will advise Goldman Sachs' infrastructure fund GSIP on the sale of its Spanish energy business Redexis in the next few weeks, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)