Sept 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is in talks with
buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC to sell its software division,
hoping it can fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Private equity firms Carlyle Group and TPG Capital
have teamed up with two separate Chinese state companies to bid
for McDonald's outlets in China and Hong Kong in a deal
worth between $2 billion and $3 billion, four people familiar
with the matter said.
** KFC and Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands Inc said
Chinese investment firm Primavera Capital and an affiliate of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will buy a stake in Yum China
for $460 million as Yum prepares to spin off the
business.
** A Delaware judge on Friday granted a motion to expedite
Alere Inc's lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories,
which seeks to ensure that Abbott lives up to the terms of its
$5.8 billion takeover of the diagnostics company,
representatives for Alere said.
** Alcoa Inc and Alumina Ltd have settled a
dispute and agreed to reshape their joint venture, removing an
obstacle to Alcoa's plan to split into two companies and making
its Australian partner a more attractive takeover target.
** Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium
Inc are more likely to win approval for a potential
merger in Canada than the United States, but U.S. rejection of
the deal would scuttle it globally, competition lawyers
said.
** China's commerce ministry will launch an anti-monopoly
probe into Comcast Corp's planned purchase of
DreamWorks Animation after receiving unspecified complaints that
the U.S. media deal could hurt competition in the Chinese
market.
Separately, the ministry is investigating the planned
acquisition by ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing of U.S. rival Uber
Technologies Inc's China unit over anti-monopoly
concerns, the ministry's spokesman said.
** State Grid Corp of China signed the final
terms of the purchase of a 23 percent stake in Brazilian power
holding company CPFL Energia SA from conglomerate Camargo Correa
SA, CPFL said in a filing on Friday.
** The owners of Latvia's gas utility Latvijas Gaze
approved on Friday a spin-off of its gas
transportation and storage assets, ahead of market
liberalization next year, the company said at a shareholders'
meeting.
** South Korea apparel and retail firm E-Land Group is
selling a youth clothing brand to China's V-Grass Fashion Co Ltd
for nearly $900 million, cashing in on a boom in
Korean fashion and cosmetics China to raise funds to cut debt.
** Nexstar Broadcast Group has won U.S. antitrust
approval to buy Media General Corp on condition that it
sell seven television stations, the Justice Department said on
Friday.
** A consortium comprising companies and liquidators
prevailed in a bankruptcy auction for U.S. teen retailer
Aeropostale Inc with a $243.3 million bid,
potentially saving 229 of its stores, Aeropostale said on
Thursday.
** New Zealand resins and coating firm Nuplex Industries Ltd
said European Union antitrust officials cleared Allnex
Belgium SA/NV's takeover bid for Nuplex, taking the NZ$1.05
billion ($765 million) deal over the final regulatory hurdle.
** At least eight large oil companies will participate in
Mexico's tender to partner with state oil company Pemex to
develop the deep-water Trion field in the Gulf of Mexico, two
sources from the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said.
** South Korea's Hanwha Life Insurance said it
is considering buying a stake in Woori Bank, adding
that nothing has been decided.
** Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd said it
will buy a plastic container manufacturing business from
U.S.-based Sonoco Products Co for $280 million.
** Crop Production Services (CPS), a farm retail subsidiary
of fertilizer producer Agrium Inc, has agreed to sell
four Alberta stores to resolve competition concerns around its
proposed purchase of smaller rival Andrukow Group Solutions,
Canada's antitrust regulator said on Thursday.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)