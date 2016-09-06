(Updates EOG and Volkswagen, adds Icahn Enterprises and
Petroleo Brasileiro )
Sept 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 8 PM GMT on Tuesday:
** Turkey's deputy prime minister said that companies linked
to a group blamed for a failed coup posed a risk of up to 5
billion lira ($1.70 billion) to Turkish banks but that the state
seizure of such firms had minimized the risks.
** EOG Resources Inc said it would buy privately
held Yates Petroleum Corp or $2.5 billion in stock and cash, in
the latest move by a U.S. energy company to acquire acreage in
the Permian Basin, one of the country's most cost-effective oil
fields.
** Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn
Enterprises LP, said it would buy the remaining 18
percent of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp
for $9.25 per share, at a time when a slide in crude prices
weighs on its energy business.
** Portugal's Banco BPI was forced to suspend a
shareholders' meeting on lifting voting right limits for a
second time due to legal injunctions, further frustrating
Spain's Caixabank's takeover bid for the bank.
** The sale of British bank Barclays' Egyptian
business has attracted bids from the two largest banks in
Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, two sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Osram plans to use some funds it had earmarked
for an LED factory to make chips for iris-scanning technology
instead, banking on demand from the makers of smartphones and
virtual reality systems, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Finnish crane maker Konecranes is launching
the sale of its German unit Stahl, which it has to divest to get
regulatory clearance for the acquisition of the crane and
container handling segment of U.S.-based Terex, sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Volkswagen has agreed an engine technology
and purchasing alliance with truckmaker Navistar and
will buy a stake in the U.S. firm, giving the German company a
long-sought foothold in North America and providing
cash-strapped Navistar a vital lifeline.
** MasterCard Inc said it had expanded its deal with
payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc, which would
allow customers to use PayPal's payment services in stores.
** Danaher Corp said it would buy molecular
diagnostics company Cepheid in a deal valued at $4
billion, including debt, to strengthen its diagnostics business.
** Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company,
said it would buy Spectra Energy Corp in an all-stock
deal valued at about C$37 billion ($28 billion) to create the
largest North American energy infrastructure company.
** Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group and auto safety group
Autoliv said they would form a joint venture to develop
autonomous driving software as automotive firms across the
industry race to embrace the emerging technology.
** German pharmaceutical and crop chemicals manufacturer
Bayer AG says talks with Monsanto Co have
advanced and it is now willing to offer more than $65 billion, a
2 percent increase on its previous offer for the world's largest
seeds company.
** Avolon Holdings, part of China's acquisitive HNA Group is
nearing a deal to buy the aircraft leasing assets of U.S. lender
CIT Group for between $3 billion and $4 billion, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** German healthcare group Fresenius is buying
Spain's biggest private hospital chain Quironsalud for 5.8
billion euros ($6.4 bln), including assumed debt, in its biggest
takeover ever.
** The chief executive of Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala
said he did not rule out more mergers and
acquisitions in the emirate after the planned merger of his
institution with another of Abu Dhabi's sovereign funds.
** ChemChina extended by almost two months the deadline for
Syngenta investors to tender their shares as the
Chinese company seeks to complete a $43 billion takeover of the
Swiss pesticides and seeds group.
** Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA agreed
to sell 90 percent of its natural gas pipeline unit to a group
of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc
for $5.2 billion, a source with direct knowledge of
the deal said on Tuesday.
** General Electric announced plans to buy two
European 3D printing groups - Sweden's Arcam and
Germany's SLM Solutions - for a total of $1.4 billion
to tap into manufacturers' growing demand for digital
technologies.
** Canada's Unifor union is set to announce a strike target
on Tuesday in labor contract negotiations with General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
.
** Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said it had
received another non-binding offer for its shares in Pakistan's
WorldCall Telecom Ltd.
** Vietnamese airlines plan to order 40 Airbus jets
in deals worth an estimated $6.5 billion, the European
planemaker said, as they expand their fleets for a small but
fast-growing market.
** Polish Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said he would
support the attempts of state-run companies to buy UniCredit's
stake in Polish bank Pekao, calling it a
"unique" opportunity.
** BCPG Pcl, the solar power unit of Thai oil refiner
Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, could raise up to 5.9 billion
Baht ($170 million) from an initial public offering this month,
the company said.
** Takeaway.com, the Dutch-based online restaurant ordering
and delivery service, said it would seek a listing on
Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange in the coming weeks.
($1 = 2.94 liras)
($1 = 0.89 euros)
($1 = 34.78 baht)
($1 = 8.55 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.98 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)