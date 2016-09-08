(Updates Alphabet, adds TBC)

Sept 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Alphabet Inc's Google said it would acquire software developer Apigee Corp in a deal valued at about $625 million to strengthen its cloud business.

** TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, confirmed it was in talks to buy JSC Bank Republic, a unit of French bank Societe Generale.

** Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would likely have to divest between 500 and 1000 stores, more than its previous estimate, to win regulatory approval for its planned acquisition of Rite Aid Corp.

** Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Co Ltd has invested $119.9 million in Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing via one of its subsidiaries, the world's largest electronics manufacturer said in a deal that could value the start-up at about $33.3 billion.

** Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co agreed to sell its software business to Micro Focus International Plc in a $8.8 billion deal that shrinks the Silicon Valley pioneer again while catapulting the little-known British firm into the top tier of European tech companies.

** Intel Corp said it would spin out its cyber security division, formerly known as McAfee, and sell a majority stake in it to investment firm TPG for $3.1 billion in cash.

** Liberty Media agreed to take control of motorsport company Formula One in a deal that has an enterprise value of $8 billion. The company said it was acquiring an initial 18.7 percent stake from controlling shareholder CVC Capital Partners.

** Russian fertiliser maker Acron PAO is in talks with Poland's treasury ministry on selling its stake in the country's biggest chemicals group, state-run Grupa Azoty SA , two sources familiar with the situation said.

** Banco Santander Brasil SA and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA are the final two bidders to buy the Brazilian retail banking unit of Citigroup Inc, according to a report in Valor Economico.

** Glencore Plc and Australia's Origin Energy Ltd have put their hydropower business Energia Austral in Chile on the block, with Standard Chartered advising on the sale, two people familiar with the process said.

** Italian post office Poste Italiane SpA, which derives the bulk of its revenue from the financial services, is looking at UniCredit's asset gatherer Pioneer, a source close to the matter said.

** Mexican fund Finaccess Capital SA DE CV raised its offer price for shares in Poland's Amrest Holdings SE in a public bid aimed at taking over the operator of Pizza Hut and Burger King outlets in eastern Europe, the brokerage arranging the transaction said.

($1 = 3.83 zlotys)

($1 = A$1.2963) (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)