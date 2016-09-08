(Updates Alphabet, adds TBC)
Sept 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Alphabet Inc's Google said it would acquire
software developer Apigee Corp in a deal valued at
about $625 million to strengthen its cloud business.
** TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail
bank, confirmed it was in talks to buy JSC Bank Republic, a unit
of French bank Societe Generale.
** Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said
it would likely have to divest between 500 and 1000 stores, more
than its previous estimate, to win regulatory approval for its
planned acquisition of Rite Aid Corp.
** Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Co Ltd has invested
$119.9 million in Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing via one
of its subsidiaries, the world's largest electronics
manufacturer said in a deal that could value the start-up at
about $33.3 billion.
** Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co agreed to sell its
software business to Micro Focus International Plc in a
$8.8 billion deal that shrinks the Silicon Valley pioneer again
while catapulting the little-known British firm into the top
tier of European tech companies.
** Intel Corp said it would spin out its cyber
security division, formerly known as McAfee, and sell a majority
stake in it to investment firm TPG for $3.1 billion in cash.
** Liberty Media agreed to take control of
motorsport company Formula One in a deal that has an enterprise
value of $8 billion. The company said it was acquiring an
initial 18.7 percent stake from controlling shareholder CVC
Capital Partners.
** Russian fertiliser maker Acron PAO is in talks
with Poland's treasury ministry on selling its stake in the
country's biggest chemicals group, state-run Grupa Azoty SA
, two sources familiar with the situation said.
** Banco Santander Brasil SA and Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA are the final two bidders to buy the
Brazilian retail banking unit of Citigroup Inc, according
to a report in Valor Economico.
** Glencore Plc and Australia's Origin Energy Ltd
have put their hydropower business Energia Austral in
Chile on the block, with Standard Chartered advising on the
sale, two people familiar with the process said.
** Italian post office Poste Italiane SpA, which
derives the bulk of its revenue from the financial services, is
looking at UniCredit's asset gatherer Pioneer, a source close to
the matter said.
** Mexican fund Finaccess Capital SA DE CV raised its offer
price for shares in Poland's Amrest Holdings SE in a
public bid aimed at taking over the operator of Pizza Hut and
Burger King outlets in eastern Europe, the brokerage arranging
the transaction said.
($1 = 3.83 zlotys)
($1 = A$1.2963)
(Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)