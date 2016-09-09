Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is considering selling its printer business to HP Inc, in a deal which could fetch about 2 trillion won ($1.82 billion), Seoul Economic Daily reported on Friday.

** Four private equity firms have formed a consortium to bid on a data center business that CenturyLink Inc, a U.S. provider of phone and internet services, is hoping to divest for more than $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said this week.

** Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners on Thursday withdrew its takeover bid for rival Williams Cos Inc , saying that Williams' lack of engagement left it with "no actionable path forward."

** South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had submitted a final bid for PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, an unlisted South Korean unit of British insurer Prudential PLC.

** South Korea's Coway said on Friday its top shareholder, Coway Holdings, had decided to suspend its plan to sell a stake in the country's largest water purifier rental firm, believing its shares are undervalued. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)