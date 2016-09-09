Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics
is considering selling its printer business to HP Inc,
in a deal which could fetch about 2 trillion won ($1.82
billion), Seoul Economic Daily reported on Friday.
** Four private equity firms have formed a consortium to bid
on a data center business that CenturyLink Inc, a U.S.
provider of phone and internet services, is hoping to divest for
more than $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said
this week.
** Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners on
Thursday withdrew its takeover bid for rival Williams Cos Inc
, saying that Williams' lack of engagement left it with
"no actionable path forward."
** South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd
said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had
submitted a final bid for PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, an unlisted
South Korean unit of British insurer Prudential PLC.
** South Korea's Coway said on Friday its top
shareholder, Coway Holdings, had decided to suspend its plan to
sell a stake in the country's largest water purifier rental
firm, believing its shares are undervalued.
