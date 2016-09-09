Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firms KKR, Bain Capital and MBK
Partners are set to submit second-rounds bids to buy Japanese
auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp, which has a
market value of $2.4 billion, people with direct knowledge of
the matter told Thomson Reuters LPC.
** Samsung Electronics is considering selling
its printer business to HP Inc in a deal worth around
$1.8 billion as the South Korean company shifts focus to its
core businesses, the Seoul Economic Daily reported.
** Four private equity firms have formed a consortium to bid
on a data center business that CenturyLink Inc, a U.S.
provider of phone and internet services, is hoping to divest for
more than $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said
this week.
** Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners on
Thursday withdrew its takeover bid for rival Williams Cos Inc
, saying that Williams' lack of engagement left it with
"no actionable path forward."
** EU antitrust regulators have halted their scrutiny of Dow
Chemical Co and DuPont's proposed merger while
the companies provide more information regarding their $130
billion deal.
** French oil and gas company Total will increase
its exposure to U.S. shale gas by buying 75 percent of Barnett
Shale assets from Chesapeake, taking advantage of a far
lower price than it paid for its original 25 percent holding.
** Seagate Technology Plc has sold a stake in itself
to ValueAct Capital in a deal that also provides the activist
hedge fund with a front-row view of its board meetings, the
hard-drive maker said on Friday.
** South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd
said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had
submitted a final bid for PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, an unlisted
South Korean unit of British insurer Prudential PLC.
** South Korea's Coway said on Friday its top
shareholder, Coway Holdings, had decided to suspend its plan to
sell a stake in the country's largest water purifier rental
firm, believing its shares are undervalued.
** Rolls-Royce said it had been awarded "preferred
bidder" status to supply a diesel system to Hinkley Point C, the
British nuclear plant that has been put on hold for further
review by Prime Minister Theresa May.
