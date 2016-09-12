(Adds SolarCity, Repsol, IEnova; Updates Potash)
Sept 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Canadian fertilizer producers Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
Inc and Agrium Inc agreed to combine to
navigate a severe industry slump by boosting efficiency and
cutting costs, but the new company's potential pricing power may
attract tough regulatory scrutiny.
** German industrial gases group Linde and U.S.
rival Praxair have ended talks to create a
$60-billion-plus market leader, they said on Monday, after
failing to agree where to locate key activities and who would
run the business.
** Canadian business software maker OpenText Corp
said it agreed to buy Dell-EMC's enterprise content division for
$1.62 billion as it looks to expand its services to larger
businesses.
** Buyout firms Centerbridge Partners LP and Friedman
Fleischer & Lowe LLC (FFL) have teamed up to buy U.S. health
insurer Highmark Health's vision unit for close to $2 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Vodafone Group Plc could benefit from a merger
with Liberty Global Plc, according to a report in
Barron's, which added the British telecommunications company's
shares could also be poised for a 33 percent rise.
** South Korean chemicals and battery maker LG Chem
said it plans to acquire pharmaceutical affiliate LG
Life Sciences for about 1.1 trillion won ($989.56
million) to make its bio business a new growth
engine.
** GlaxoSmithKline is to sell its portfolio of
anaesthetic drugs to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare
for up to 280 million pounds ($372 million) as part of a drive
by the British drugmaker to focus on core therapy areas.
** U.S. private equity firm HarbourVest Partners said it was
taking advantage of a weaker pound to make a $1.35 billion bid
for smaller British rival SVG Capital without the
backing of its target's board.
** Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp, which is
being bought by Tesla Motors Inc, on Monday said it had
raised $305 million by selling the future cash flows for a
portfolio of solar projects to a fund advised by billionaire
investor George Soros' hedge fund.
** Spain's Repsol and Criteria Caixa have agreed a
3.8 billion euro ($4.27 billion) sale of a combined 20 percent
stake in Gas Natural to U.S. fund Global
Insfrastructure Partners (GIP).
** European Union antitrust regulators do not expect Chinese
household appliances company Midea Group's bid for
German industrial robot maker Kuka to pose any
competition issues and will do a routine check before approving
the deal.
** Mexico's Infraestructura Energetica Nova (IEnova)
aims to raise more than $1 billion in a secondary
share offering in October, three people with knowledge of the
matter said, in what would be one of the biggest Mexicanequity
placements in recent years.
** Georgia's largest retail bank TBC Bank Group
said on Monday it would buy Societe Generale's 93.64
percent stake in JSC Bank Republic for 103 million pounds
($136.8 million), creating the largest bank in Georgia by loans
and deposits.
** A consortium of Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd
and Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp
has been shortlisted to buy South Korean kitchen appliance maker
and water purifier rental firm Tongyang Magic.
** Associated British Foods (ABF) plans to sell its
cane sugar business in China to a consortium led by Nanning
Sugar Industry Co Ltd, in a partial exit from the
world's No. 2 sugar market after more than 20 years.
** Norway's Telenor put up for sale an 8.1 percent
stake in Amsterdam-based telecoms operator Vimpelcom,
worth about $555 million at Friday's closing price, and said
buyers would be sought through a book-building process.
** Shares in German lighting group Osram jumped
more than 6 percent on Monday as traders cited a report that
Siemens was weighing selling its 17 percent stake in
its former unit.
** Horizon Pharma Plc said it would buy Raptor
Pharmaceutical Corp for nearly $800 million to bolster
its portfolio of drugs to treat rare diseases and reduce its
dependence on the primary care market.
** Swiss Re's specialist unit Admin Re is in
discussions with a number of sellers of closed life books, some
of them "significant" in size, Chief Financial Officer David
Cole said on Monday.
** South Korean power utility KEPCO is in talks
with Japan's Toshiba and France's Engie about buying a stake in
the Toshiba-Engie British nuclear joint venture NuGen, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.
** Poste Italiane is considering making a joint bid
with Anima Holding and state-controlledbank Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti for UniCredit's asset manager
Pioneer Investments, several sources close to the matter said on
Monday.
** The Lloyd's of London insurance market has a
queue of companies wanting to join, Chairman John Nelson said on
Monday, even as Britain's vote to leave the European Union casts
doubt over its European business.
** India's Tata Steel Ltd reported on Monday a
$477 million consolidated first-quarter net loss as it sold a
business in Europe, and said talks continued for a proposed
partnership to run its European plants.
** Activist shareholder Starboard Value LP on Monday
disclosed a 4.6 percent stake in Perrigo Co Plc and
said the Dublin-based drugmaker must make immediate improvements
to turn around its sagging stock price.
** The 90-year-old founder of leading Italian supermarket
chain Esselunga is considering a possible sale and has picked
Citigroup as adviser to assess expressions of interest by
private equity funds, two sources close to the matter said.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru)