(Adds Investindustrial, Notenstein and Toronto Dominion Bank)

Sept 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said it is considering raising its stake in convenience store operator Lawson Inc to make it a subsidiary, in a deal worth about 140 billion yen ($1.37 billion).

** At least three leading chemical companies are set to vie for BP Plc's stake in Chinese petrochemicals joint venture SECCO which could fetch more than $2 billion, sources close to the process said.

** Spanish investment fund ProA Capital will acquire a 30 percent stake in restaurant group VIPS from Goldman Sachs for an undisclosed amount, VIPS said.

** Fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has received final offers from at least three bidding groups for its China and Hong Kong outlets, with global private equity firms Carlyle Group and TPG Capital teaming up with Chinese partners for the business worth up to $3 billion, sources told Reuters.

** Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has agreed to buy a majority stake in kitchen maker Arclinea through furniture group B&B Italia, widening its footprint in the design industry.

** Swiss private bank Notenstein and the Swiss unit of Germany's DZ Bank are in talks over a "stronger collaboration", Notenstein's parent company, cooperative lender Raiffeisen, said.

** Toronto Dominion Bank has sold home improvement financing assets to financial technology company Financeit and Concentra, a provider of services to credit unions, the buyers said.

** Swiss building materials maker AFG Arbonia Forster offered to buy Looser Group in a cash-and-share deal worth around 415 million Swiss francs ($426 million), betting a tie-up will form a more significant European construction industry supplier.

** Polish billionaire Sebastian Kulczyk could team up with private equity funds in a potential joint bid for SABMiller Plc's central and eastern European beer brands, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

** U.S. holding company Standard Industries announced a takeover offer for Braas Monier valuing the German roof tile maker at around 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) including debt, which Braas has already said it rejects for being too low.

** A Dubai-based subsidiary of Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group BSC has sold its remaining 18 percent stake in English football club Leeds United, ending nearly four years of Middle Eastern involvement in the club. [nL8N1BR0G4

** Accenture Plc intends to acquire a 47.7 percent stake in French service consultancy firm Octo Technology , the company said.

** British business information group Informa Plc said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based information services company Penton for 1.18 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) to expand in the United States and grow its global exhibitions business.

** West Bromwich Albion's takeover by Chinese investment group Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Ltd has been completed, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)