(Adds AIG and Abbott; Updates Deustche Bank, Knorr-Bremse)

Sept 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Johnson & Johnson said it would buy Abbott Laboratories' eye care business for about $4.33 billion in cash.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it would buy Ascot, American International Group's Lloyd's of London platform, in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, as it pushes to expand its global presence.

** Infor Inc, a business software company which could be valued at more than $9 billion including debt, is working with Morgan Stanley to handle approaches from buyout firms interested in acquiring a stake, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Canada's Agrium Inc will woo reluctant shareholders next week in Toronto to support its proposed merger with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, and the company will also seek to appease concerns that it has little to gain by marrying its fertilizer rival.

** Drug maker Depomed Inc is preparing to put itself up for sale, following calls from activist investor Starboard Value LP to explore such a move, just a year after it fought off a hostile acquisition bid, people familiar with the matter said.

** Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp will launch a tender offer to buy a majority stake in convenience operator Lawson Inc for about 144 billion yen ($1.4 billion), the companies said.

** Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life insurance funds closed to new customers, said it was in advanced talks to buy Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance business, Abbey Life Assurance.

** UK airport services and logistics group John Menzies agreed to buy peer BBA Aviation's ground handling and fuelling operations in a deal worth $202 million, taking a major step in consolidating a fragmented industry.

** Germany's Knorr-Bremse has raised its offer for rival Swedish brake systems maker Haldex to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($652 million), aiming to trump the improved offer made on Wednesday by ZF Friedrichshafen.

** Britain's SVG Capital rejected a hostile bid by U.S. rival HarbourVest, saying the $1.35 billion offer undervalued the listed private equity firm and that it was in talks with other potential suitors.

** Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Tbk is close to acquiring ConocoPhillips' entire 40 percent interest in an oil and gas production sharing block that the U.S. firm operates in the Natuna Sea, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Galp Energia's main shareholder, Amorim Energia, sold a 5 percent stake in the fuel and oil company at a 5 percent discount to Thursday's price for 484.7 million euros.

** Polish state-run power companies PGE and Energa as well as a district heating subsidiary of oil and gas firm PGNiG are working on a joint offer to buy French power group EDF's local heating business, Puls Biznesu newspaper said. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)