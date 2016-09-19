(Adds Avnet, Eldorado, BW LPG, Terraform, Tesla)
Sept 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
** Chinese and Australian sovereign wealth funds, along with
other investors, said they will take Australia's busiest port
private for a higher-than-expected A$9.7 billion ($7.3 billion),
a sign that tough equity markets are fuelling appetite for
infrastructure.
** Sunac China Holdings Ltd will buy property
assets in mainland China for $2.1 billion from Legend Holdings
, in a deal that will see the parent of computer maker
Lenovo exit the real estate development sector.
** U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet Inc
said it would sell its IT business to technology products
distributor Tech Data Corp for about $2.6 billion.
** Gaming company Eldorado Resorts Inc said it would
buy rival Isle of Capri Casinos Inc for $1.7 billion,
including debt.
** U.S. network security firm Infoblox Inc said it
had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity
Partners Management LLC for $1.6 billion.
** Swedish braking systems maker Haldex has backed
a 5.53 billion crowns ($647 million) takeover offer from German
car parts firm ZF Friedrichshafen, even though it is
less than a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse.
** BW LPG, the world's largest liquid petroleum
gas shipper, has raised its stake in smaller rival Aurora LPG
by 10 percentage points to 29.83 percent.
** TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc
, the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison
Inc, said on Monday they were exploring strategic alternatives,
including a sale of their entire business.
** Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Tbk said it had
agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' entire 40 percent
interest in an oil and gas production sharing block that the
U.S. firm operates in the Natuna Sea.
** Elon Musk-led Tesla Motor Inc said its proposed
acquisition of SolarCity Corp could be delayed due to
shareholder lawsuits challenging the deal.
** Vietnam has invited about half a dozen foreign investment
banks to advise it on selling its 44.7 percent stake in dairy
producer Vinamilk, sources said, in one of the
strongest signs yet of the government getting serious about
offloading its most lucrative assets. The government intends to
sell roughly 10 percent, worth about $900 million at the current
market price, then offload the rest incrementally, the sources
said.
** Thailand's Jasmine International Pcl said its
chief executive and biggest shareholder, Pete Bodharamik, has
secured up to 42.5 billion baht ($1.22 billion) in credit to buy
all shares he does not already own in the telecoms company.
** Financial services company WH Ireland Group Plc
said Kuwaiti European Holdings Group was considering buying a
stake in the company, which has a market capitalisation of 26.9
million pounds ($35.10 million) as of Friday's close.
** The consortium interested in acquiring and immediately
listing Australia's largest grain exporter Cooperative Bulk
Handling Ltd has withdrawn its offer, GrainCorp Ltd -
one of the financial backers of the deal - said.
** Indian household products manufacturer Nirma
has raised 40 billion rupees ($600 million) to fund the
acquisition of Lafarge India, in the largest M&A bond in the
local market.
** China Vanke Co Ltd said it was in
talks to buy assets in cash, part of the property developer's
effort to accelerate the development of its new businesses.
