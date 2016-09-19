(Adds Unilever,Haldex AB,Atlantia SpA)

Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Buyout group Columna Capital LLP is preparing its Swiss animal tagging group Datamars SA for a sale in a potential deal that could be worth as much as over 300 million Swiss francs ($306 million), two people close to the deal said.

** Italian motorway and airport operator Atlantia SpA said it has signed an agreement to buy a 21.3 percent share in Save SpA, the country's third airport group, in a deal worth 174 million euros.

** Swedish braking systems maker Haldex AB has backed a 5.29 billion crown ($617 million) takeover offer from German car parts firm ZF Friedrichshafen AG, even though it is less than a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse AG.

** Unilever NV is to buy Seventh Generation, a U.S.-based maker of soaps and detergents, it said, as it expands its home and personal care businesses.

** Swedish utility Vattenfall aims to sell its new coal-fired plant in Moorburg, Germany, some time in the next five years, its chief executive said.

** A consortium of global and domestic funds, backed by investors including China Investment Corp, agreed to buy Australia's busiest port for a higher-than-expected A$9.7 billion ($7.3 billion), a sign that tough equity markets are fuelling appetite for infrastructure.

** Sunac China Holdings Ltd will buy property assets in mainland China for $2.1 billion from Legend Holdings , in a deal that will see the parent of computer maker Lenovo exit the real estate development sector.

** U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet Inc said it would sell its IT business to technology products distributor Tech Data Corp for about $2.6 billion.

** Gaming company Eldorado Resorts Inc said it would buy rival Isle of Capri Casinos Inc for $1.7 billion, including debt.

** Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC has agreed to acquire Infoblox Inc, a U.S. network security firm targeted by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, for $1.6 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

** BW LPG, the world's largest liquid petroleum gas shipper, has raised its stake in smaller rival Aurora LPG by 10 percentage points to 29.83 percent.

** TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc , the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc, said on Monday they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.

** Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Tbk said it had agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' entire 40 percent interest in an oil and gas production sharing block that the U.S. firm operates in the Natuna Sea.

** Elon Musk-led Tesla Motor Inc said its proposed acquisition of SolarCity Corp could be delayed due to shareholder lawsuits challenging the deal.

** Vietnam has invited about half a dozen foreign investment banks to advise it on selling its 44.7 percent stake in dairy producer Vinamilk, sources said, in one of the strongest signs yet of the government getting serious about offloading its most lucrative assets. The government intends to sell roughly 10 percent, worth about $900 million at the current market price, then offload the rest incrementally, the sources said.

** Thailand's Jasmine International Pcl said its chief executive and biggest shareholder, Pete Bodharamik, has secured up to 42.5 billion baht ($1.22 billion) in credit to buy all shares he does not already own in the telecoms company.

** Financial services company WH Ireland Group Plc said Kuwaiti European Holdings Group was considering buying a stake in the company, which has a market capitalisation of 26.9 million pounds ($35.10 million) as of Friday's close.

** The consortium interested in acquiring and immediately listing Australia's largest grain exporter Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd has withdrawn its offer, GrainCorp Ltd - one of the financial backers of the deal said.

** Indian household products manufacturer Nirma Ltd has raised 40 billion rupees ($600 million) to fund the acquisition of Lafarge India, in the largest M&A bond in the local market.

** China Vanke Co Ltd said it was in talks to buy assets in cash, part of the property developer's effort to accelerate the development of its new businesses.