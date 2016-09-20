(Adds Potash, Bain, Allergan; Updates Rabobank)
Sept 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday
** Italian oil major ENI SpA has delayed the
planned $3.4 billion sale of its domestic retail business,
sources said, as political uncertainty caused by an upcoming
referendum on democratic reform hinders major deals across the
country.
** Plunging crop and fertilizer prices may not have hit rock
bottom yet, and the market's weakness makes it the right time to
merge leading farm input suppliers, the chief executive officer
of Agrium Inc said, making his pitch to skeptical
investors for a $26 billion union with Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Inc.
** Private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to a debt for
equity swap deal valued at $1.5 billion for Edcon, the chief
executive of the South African clothes retailer said.
** Chinese antitrust regulators approved Marriott
International Inc's deal to buy Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide Inc, clearing the way for the combined
company to become the world's largest hotel chain.
** India's biggest refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd and
gas transporter Gail (India) Ltd are set to take a
stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal being built in
the eastern state of Odisha.
** Allergan Plc said it would buy Tobira
Therapeutics Inc in a deal worth up to $1.7 billion,
about 19 times the company's current value, to get a leg up in
the race to develop therapies for NASH, an incurable fatty liver
disease.
** A unit of India's Adani Enterprises Ltd will
buy the company that operates Australia's Abbot Point Coal
Terminal from Glencore Plc for A$19.25 million ($14.52
million), ending a legal wrangle over control of the port.
** Tessera Technologies Inc, which licenses
technology mainly to the semiconductor industry, said it would
buy DTS Inc, a provider of audio technology for mobile
devices, home theater systems and cars, for about $850 million
in cash.
** The chief executive of Swiss specialty chemicals company
Sika AG does not see an amicable solution to
Saint-Gobain's hostile takeover attempt, now mired in
Swiss courts, and will quit if it goes ahead, he said.
** New Zealand approved the sale of a 50 percent stake in
the country's largest meat processor Silver Fern Farms to a unit
of China's Bright Food Group, enhancing the South
Island-based company's access into the Chinese market.
** German drugmaker Bayer said its two
best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales potential than
previously targeted, after the agreed $66 billion takeover of
Monsanto stirred criticism it might neglect its
pharmaceuticals business.
** China's Baosteel Iron and Steel will acquire
its smaller debt-laden rival, Wuhan Iron and Steel,
in a deal that will create one of the world's largest steel
producers.
** Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, said it had sold
its real estate financing unit RNHB Bank to CarVal Investors and
Arrow Global.
** Grab, the biggest rival to ride-sharing service Uber
Technologies Inc in Southeast Asia, has raised $750
million in a funding round, turning up the heat on the U.S. firm
now seeking to expand in the region after exiting China.
** Lufthansa's maintenance unit and MTU Aero
Engines AG are looking into the possibility of
setting up a joint company to provide maintenance, repair and
overhaul of aircraft engines.
** Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co
announced they would buy French software development company
Sylpheo as they compete with global automakers and tech firms to
develop new services including ride hailing and car sharing.
** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, an aircraft leasing and
maintenance company controlled by the government of Dubai, said
it had agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Jordan Aircraft
Maintenance Ltd.
($1 = 1.3667 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
(Compiled by John Benny)