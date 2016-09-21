(Adds Apple, TUI; Updates Raiffeisen)
Sept 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is close to
finalizing the purchase of Brazilian engineering conglomerate
Odebrecht SA's stake in a water and sewage firm after due
diligence procedures slowed the transaction for months, two
people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA
said it has awarded $3.2 billion in contracts to drill wells in
the Orinoco Belt, although sources close to the matter said some
foreign partners are uncomfortable with the rushed tender and
structural problems that could hinder projects.
** Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and
parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank have deferred a decision
on whether to merge to boost their capital reserves after coming
third-last in European stress tests.
** India's cabinet cleared the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter
jets from Dassault Aviation SA, paving the way for
signing a deal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is betting on
to modernize the air force, a government source told Reuters.
The value of the deal, which had been repeatedly held up as
the two sides haggled over financial terms, was not immediately
available.
** Europe's biggest tour operator TUI AG has picked
advisers to launch the sale of specialist holiday arm Travelopia
in a deal potentially worth 500-600 million euros ($557-$669
million).
** The province of Ontario said it has signed an agreement
with equity fund Bedrock Industries LP to restructure U.S. Steel
Canada, but the deal still requires approval from other
stakeholders and a Canadian court.
** McLaren damped down a report that Apple Inc had
made an approach for the British Formula One team owner and
supercar maker.
** French gas and power group Engie SA is not
considering selling its liquefied natural gas (LNG) activities
but confirmed it will exit burning coal and producing oil, Chief
Executive Isabelle Kocher told Reuters.
** India's biggest refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd and
gas transporter Gail (India) Ltd will buy a combined
49 percent stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal being built
in the eastern state of Odisha.
** Shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI lifted a 20 percent
voting right limit, clearing the way for a takeover bid by
Spain's Caixabank and ending months of wrangling between
stakeholders.
** China's Benxi Iron and Steel Group is no longer part of
an auction to sell stakes in state-owned firms to strategic
investors, an official list shows, amid rumors that a long
postponed merger with local rival Anshan Iron and Steel (Angang)
is set to resume.
** Innogy, the renewable, networks and retail unit that
German utility RWE will list next month, has doubled
its stake in Heliatek, a maker of organic solar cells, becoming
its largest shareholder, it said.
** America Movil SAB is interested in acquiring
some or all of the operations run by struggling Brazilian rival
Oi SA, the chief executive of the Mexican telecom
giant said in a newspaper interview.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
($1 = 6.6708 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 0.7714 pounds)
($1 = 1.3204 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.26 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)