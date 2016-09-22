(Adds Lennar, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Cinven, Golan Telecom and easyJet)

Sept 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:

** Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, said it would buy WCI Communities Inc, which makes luxury homes, in a $643 million-deal that will combine two of the largest homebuilders in Florida.

** A.P. Moller-Maersk is in talks to buy a portfolio of North Sea assets from Royal Dutch Shell as the Danish group considers adding scale to its oil and gas business ahead of a planned spin off, banking sources said.

** Buyout group Cinven has short-listed four other private equity groups in its auction of German residential and technical lighting products maker SLV, people close to the matter said.

** China's Baosteel Group will fully take over Wuhan Steel Group to create the world's second largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal, as Beijing aims to increase the concentration level of the scattered industry.

** One of two groups interested in purchasing Golan Telecom has withdrawn its intention, Cellcom Israel, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said.

** British budget carrier easyJet is close to taking a stake in German airline TUIFly in order to secure flying rights in Europe even after Britain leaves the European Union, German publication manager magazin reported, citing sources.

** Rocked by low freight and oil prices, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk will split into separate transport and energy divisions under a keenly anticipated revamp announced on Thursday.

** EU regulators cleared Swedish utility Vattenfall's sale of German lignite power plants and coal mines to Czech energy group EPH and private equity group PPF Investments in a deal that will see it divest some of the most polluting fossil fuel.

** Property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said late on Wednesday that a subsidiary would buy a 17 percent stake in smaller peer Jinke Property's enlarged capital for 4 billion yuan ($599.75 million) in a private placement. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)